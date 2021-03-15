 I'm Hot For TY Hilton right now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm Hot For TY Hilton right now

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,035
Reaction score
894
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
I feel like he's 95% of what Allen Robinson is now and can do anything a WR needs to do.
I think he compliments what we currently have very well and his brain more than makes up for whatever fractions of a second he's lost on his 40 time.
He'd be a great target for Tua.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,114
Reaction score
5,169
I doubt he fits the profile the FO gravitates towards now, he's too old for their tastes I feel.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,973
Reaction score
1,450
Never been hot for a man, but I’m sure I’d be hot for most if not all of the Dolphins cheerleaders.
 
