I'm Hot For TY Hilton right now

ChitownPhins28
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 1,035
- Reaction score
- 894
- Age
- 49
- Location
- Aurora IL
I feel like he's 95% of what Allen Robinson is now and can do anything a WR needs to do.
I think he compliments what we currently have very well and his brain more than makes up for whatever fractions of a second he's lost on his 40 time.
He'd be a great target for Tua.
I think he compliments what we currently have very well and his brain more than makes up for whatever fractions of a second he's lost on his 40 time.
He'd be a great target for Tua.