I'm just a little surprised about some of the threads in here

About 80% of threads are about the next season, in other words we are already looking to replace everyone without the season even being over.

Some of you can't even give the current players the benefit of the doubt? I understand things have not gone our way this season, and that injuries have taken a

toll in our game plan but we should be happy that we have favorable odds against us in making the playoffs. What if this team becomes a different team in the playoffs?



R.I.P The Dolphins Dreamers