NBP81 said: Last time a Fins QB led the league in passer rating was in 1985... Last time a Fins QB led the league in Yards per pass attempts was 1984... When it comes to a rookie HC and and 3rd year QB, I feel like some of you need to be careful what you wish for.... Click to expand...

Can you imagine these boards in the late 80s and early 90s? Marino throwing 5 picks? The d collapsing constantly? The narrative of “we don’t have a running game because Marino won’t allow it?”Not saying Tua is Marino, but good lord. We need a perfect QB to be the guy? Anyone else needs to be tossed in the garbage?How about we find someone better to replace him instead of just throwing up our hands and screaming?Give me a Brees/Rivers situation in San Diego…. And how did that work out for San Diego?