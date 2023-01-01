 Im just gonna leave this here, PART 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Im just gonna leave this here, PART 2

Too many people here think being angry about this dumpster fire franchise is pessimism. It’s not. It’s realism. This team and franchise is a complete joke. Zero reason for any, ANY optimism with this team moving forward.
 
This was obvious from the moment Tua said he hated to take the bye week and lose momentum. Prophecy self fulfilled.
 
BONG SHULA said:
I’m as pissed as anyone right now but you folks who love to run to the board to say “ha ha I told you so” when this team shits the bed are legit insufferable.
Click to expand...
This team has shit the bed when it matters for 22 years. I don’t understand.
 
eMCee85 said:
Looks like us pessimists or more like realists, we're right. In the end, it's the same old team. When will it end?
Click to expand...
Careful, you may get blocked from a game chat because you don't believe lol.. **** this team
 
Nobody is gloating. He’s stating facts just like the bunch of us that have been being honest about this team the last couple of weeks.

Just think… Flores actually had a better or the same record last season depending on next week. Just think about that. All those pieces we added and all that money we spent and all those draft picks we traded got us the same record or worse than what Flores did last season. Lol I have to laugh to keep from being angry.
 
