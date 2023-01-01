Im just gonna leave this here, PART 2

Nobody is gloating. He’s stating facts just like the bunch of us that have been being honest about this team the last couple of weeks.



Just think… Flores actually had a better or the same record last season depending on next week. Just think about that. All those pieces we added and all that money we spent and all those draft picks we traded got us the same record or worse than what Flores did last season. Lol I have to laugh to keep from being angry.