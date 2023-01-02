I'm not interested in seeing changes - I am interested in seeing improvements.

Ray R
Changes in personnel based on knee jerk reactions are worse than useless.
Improvements, wither they are the result of new personnel or improved training or improved coaching, are what I want to see.
It's easy to say more of this and better that.
It's much more important to be able to describe how to make improvements as opposed to simple substitution.
We will see.
