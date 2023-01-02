 I'm not interested in seeing changes - I am interested in seeing improvements. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm not interested in seeing changes - I am interested in seeing improvements.

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
13,734
Reaction score
24,296
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
Changes in personnel based on knee jerk reactions are worse than useless.

Improvements, wither they are the result of new personnel or improved training or improved coaching, are what I want to see.

It's easy to say more of this and better that.

It's much more important to be able to describe how to make improvements as opposed to simple substitution.

We will see.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
22,074
Reaction score
24,303
Location
New Jersey
Ray I don’t disagree. What I struggle with is (and I genuinely don’t know the answer) what happens the year after a team shits the bed so badly losing 6 straight (if it happens) AND they retain the HC ? Are there recent examples of something like this where the next year the team drastically improves? I have this nagging feeling that the answer is “no” but I want to be wrong seeing as McCoach will be back in what I pray 🙏 won’t be a lame duck season for him. Anyone know of any recent success stories ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom