I'm not nearly as upset as everyone one on here

Yes, it sucks we lost but we had a chance to force overtime and fell short. After the way we started the game we expected to be absolutely blown out but the defense stepped up and pitched a shutout in the second half. Defense was our weak point heading into this week and they showed they can play at a high level. No matter how you feel about the team right now, they are light years ahead of where we were last year. I'm not sure what our record was last year at the same time but we are still playing better and still control our own destiny in this division. The important part of our schedule starts after the bye with three division games and three conference games, that is where we need to make the noise. The biggest of the conference games will be Baltimore, that game will most likely affect our seeding.



Regroup and recover. This season is not lost. At the beginning of the season if you were told we would be 6-3 going into the bye there would not have been a peep heard. I'd much rather make a hard push in the second half of the season and show up in December where we have ultimately been a bad team.



In the end I expect either the Bengals or Baltimore to lock up the bye week. Bengals look damn good.