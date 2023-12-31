 I'm Now Done With McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm Now Done With McDaniel

I don't care that the Dolphins lost a game on the road to the Ravens. It didn't matter as long as we were getting to the playoffs healthy. I thought McDaniel was Philbin-level coaching last year, but all the things I was highly critical of he seemed to rectify- the play calling was way more balanced and didn't seem like he was playing Madden this year.

I would have liked to win the #1 seed, but it seemed like after last year's debable we've been playing it safe with injuries all year, knowing that really all that matters is getting to the playoffs as heathly as possible.

Bradley Chubb getting injured when he did - with 3 minutes to go down 30 - changes EVERYTHING. It changes my outlook on McD. It changes our chances of doing anything in the playoffs. Already down Phillips, we don't have another AVG who can step in and play at a comparable level.

I was in a good place all season - what will happen will happen. But I feel more dead inside after this Chubb injury than I know what to do with. It's one things for guys to get hurt. It's another for guys to get hurt because of amateur-level coaching. It seems like we can't ever escape from coaches who dig their own graves. I'm not gonna recount the failures of our past guys. But by losing a season through his own self-imposed wound, he's joined the rest of the clown show.
 
Who was the poster last season who constantly criticized the hiring and playmaking of McDaniel? Was that you?
 
See you until he's fired then.

No need to post anymore.
 
Jeez it took you seconds to paste what you have scripted for the last hour.

Like I said in the game thread, if you're done with Tua/Mcdaniel or whomever they are here for the remainder of the season.

Do us a favour and leave till your wish is granted and McDaniel is fired.

I on the other hand accept that game was not on a player or coach. Everything was horrible, everything what could go wrong went wrong exactly the same as it did for Denver at HR.

Chill out it'll happen to the Ravens, it's happened to NE, Chiefs chill out!
 
Yet another a$$hat with a moronic take just blowing off steam
 
I didn't criticize the hiring- I'll readily admit that not ever talking to these people I'm the least qualified person on Earth to judge a coach candidate- most of the prodigies end up sucking and the guys who end up really good came out of nowhere.

But yeah, I was hugely, hugely disturbed by his fixation on running the same type of play for three and a half quarters last year, and getting his QB's injured nearly every week because of it. And I've kept my mouth shut about it this year because he's taken great strides this year in that regard.
 
Mc D acts as if he is holding a game controller in his hand and sitting in his basement playing Madden, He even dresses the part. When the game starts winning, he has NO answers.
His act has grown old and he absolutely has been exposed as "Not ready for Primetime"

Maybe he will grow up and out of it but it does not look promising.

Its sad to think Dan Campbell was in our back yard and they jettison him but look at how hard he has the freaking LIONS playing.
 
Chubb was available because he was hurt often and recovering. Fangio joked that he barely knew him cause he was rehabbing he whole time in Chicago as a HC. It was miraculous that Chubb stayed healthy this long.

Chubb isn’t on a pitch count for McD to pull him out.
 
It’s going to be interesting if we lose next week and then get bounced Wild Card weekend. You can’t end the season with 3 straight losses like today.
 
Yeah, please check in the game thread where I said anything about McDaniel or Tua. You're confusing me for somebody else. I've been the voice of reason all year but this was my breaking point.

I'm not sure where anyone could excuse the Chubb thing.
 
