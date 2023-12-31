I'm Now Done With McDaniel

I don't care that the Dolphins lost a game on the road to the Ravens. It didn't matter as long as we were getting to the playoffs healthy. I thought McDaniel was Philbin-level coaching last year, but all the things I was highly critical of he seemed to rectify- the play calling was way more balanced and didn't seem like he was playing Madden this year.



I would have liked to win the #1 seed, but it seemed like after last year's debable we've been playing it safe with injuries all year, knowing that really all that matters is getting to the playoffs as heathly as possible.



Bradley Chubb getting injured when he did - with 3 minutes to go down 30 - changes EVERYTHING. It changes my outlook on McD. It changes our chances of doing anything in the playoffs. Already down Phillips, we don't have another AVG who can step in and play at a comparable level.



I was in a good place all season - what will happen will happen. But I feel more dead inside after this Chubb injury than I know what to do with. It's one things for guys to get hurt. It's another for guys to get hurt because of amateur-level coaching. It seems like we can't ever escape from coaches who dig their own graves. I'm not gonna recount the failures of our past guys. But by losing a season through his own self-imposed wound, he's joined the rest of the clown show.