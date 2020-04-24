I'm OK with our picks,CB was a system pick, but

Who knows maybe we tried and failed, happens
 
akanapo said:
We could have 3 guys who are pro bowlers or 3 guys who are not in the league in 3- 5 years. (fact)

Not sure how we can justify not trading up for Wirf with all the capital we have? letting Tampa steal him.....
Do you know they didn't try? Maybe San Fran didn't want to move down that far.
 
Red Shirt QB
Project OT
un-polished CB

Let the debate begin.......Remember these are first round picks........Let me say I love the Tua pick, the other guys I don't know about.......
 
Let it be known that SF had already acknowledged they wanted someone to trade for 13. So you don’t think they would have gladly taken #18 and say a 4th or 5th instead of #14 and a 7th?
We blew a shot, plain and simple with 14 freaking picks use them for positioning! We will see if they do a better job next couple of days.
 
akanapo said:
We could have 3 guys who are pro bowlers or 3 guys who are not in the league in 3- 5 years. (fact)

Not sure how we can justify not trading up for Wirf with all the capital we have? letting Tampa steal him.....
Your first sentence is an opinion not a fact.
That actual fact aside, there are many situations in between the 2 extremes of your opinion.
SF obviously didn't want to slide that far down. It was SF decision not Miami's
 
SCOTTY said:
Your first sentence is an opinion not a fact.
That actual fact aside, there are many situations in between the 2 extremes of your opinion.
SF obviously didn't want to slide that far down. It was SF decision not Miami's
Shocking how many don't get that. They act as if any trade we want we can get.
 
Other than QB's, 1st round picks need to be players that can come in and make an impact from day 1 and I don't see it with Jackson or Noah. They seem to be more of the developmental types of players and those should be picked later in the draft. Jackson might end up starting but only because they have no one better on the roster at that position. Ruiz would have been the better pick at #18.
 
