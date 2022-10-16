I'm pissed and rarely optimistic but...

3 weeks, 3 losses and no coincidence we had 3 qbs that played in games not expecting to play in them and not getting 1st team reps at practice.



So the results aren't a surprise and we could have won any or all 3 of those.



Defensive front showed life, iggy played some defense, lol but clearly teddy shouldn't be I'm this league.



Final positives, waddle not hurt severely and Tua is back baby! It all rests with him. 4 weeks ago, he threw 6 td passes and then a week later, the beat the bills.



Fins up!