I'm pissed and rarely optimistic but...

tggeorge
3 weeks, 3 losses and no coincidence we had 3 qbs that played in games not expecting to play in them and not getting 1st team reps at practice.

So the results aren't a surprise and we could have won any or all 3 of those.

Defensive front showed life, iggy played some defense, lol but clearly teddy shouldn't be I'm this league.

Final positives, waddle not hurt severely and Tua is back baby! It all rests with him. 4 weeks ago, he threw 6 td passes and then a week later, the beat the bills.

Fins up!
 
Libermaniac
The line will be ok with Armstead and Jackson back. It all starts with health. This team is decimated by injuries but have still had chances to go ahead in the 4th quarter in the last two games. If they can get healthy they can win. Simple as that. Now, the question is will they?
 
Sirspud
You can change the circumstances of the last few games but you won't ever fix the coaching that is determined to win or lose the game with the passing game regardless of who is at QB.
 
Phantom
Just give all the reps to the backup, he is going to be playing in the 1st quarter anyway.
 
