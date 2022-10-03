 Im proud of my dolphins today. Good luck tua. Go teddy. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Im proud of my dolphins today. Good luck tua. Go teddy.

phinschamp45

phinschamp45

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
879
Reaction score
684
I didnt see game..Tua gets hurt. I saw game in replay. Its halftime and annoucers say tua has movement in his legs and hands . Brought joy to my family when we heard that. Thank to jesus our lord and saviour.


If tua comes back to play i say he has the biggest set of brassbslls in all of sports. And i want him to come back. He was starting to get to the next level as a nfl qb. Whatever is best for him. Good luck on that. Best wishes to you tua.

As far as teddy bridgewater and after seeing the replay of game, he actually didnt have a bad game


I really want to see teddy against the jets this week after a week of preparation and first team reps with receivers.

Jets always play us tough.

Prediction 27-17 phins

Ps. We lost against the afc champs folks without our star qb. Close game....never gave up on defense. Nothing to be ashamed of. Im proud of my team today.

Good luck to the phins the rest of the way and a fast recovery for tua.

Go phins
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,831
Reaction score
38,795
Location
Bahamas
phinschamp45 said:
I didnt see game..Tua gets hurt. I saw game in replay. Its halftime and annoucers say tua has movement in his legs and hands . Brought joy to my family when we heard that. Thank to jesus our lord and saviour.


If tua comes back to play i say he has the biggest set of brassbslls in all of sports. And i want him to come back. He was starting to get to the next level as a nfl qb. Whatever is best for him. Good luck on that. Best wishes to you tua.

As far as teddy bridgewater and after seeing the replay of game, he actually didnt have a bad game


I really want to see teddy against the jets this week after a week of preparation and first team reps with receivers.

Jets always play us tough.

Prediction 27-17 phins

Ps. We lost against the afc champs folks without our star qb. Close game....never gave up on defense. Nothing to be ashamed of. Im proud of my team today.

Good luck to the phins the rest of the way and a fast recovery for tua.

Go phins
Click to expand...
Good positive post. Thank you.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
15,858
Reaction score
31,092
Location
New Jersey
Cbs Love GIF by LoveIslandUSA

Dolfan's Love!!!😍😍😍
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom