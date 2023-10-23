I’m putting my name on it: Fins will beat the Chiefs

It blows my mind how many Dolphins fans are acting like we don’t belong. I came away from that game feeling very good about the direction of this team. Everything that could’ve gone wrong did. The refs were horrendous, key injuries to David Long, Jaylen Waddle, and Isaiah Wynn during the game, and too many pre-snap penalties. Yet the Dolphins were in it late into the 4th quarter.



So with that said: here are my reasons on why the Dolphins WILL beat the Chiefs:



On the Defense: this defense is getting way better whether you refuse to see it or not. The pass rush is coming alive from all spots. Jaelan Phillips had his best game of the season and is only going to get better. For all of the hate that Chubb gets, he has a ton of pressures and now is starting to turn them into sacks. The Dolphins defense showed that they can toe to toe in a playoff type game down their best two corners. The way they kept Hurts under pressure and limited his running is exactly the gameplan that they need to have against Mahomes. Don’t look now, but this Dolphins defense is way better against the rush now. It appears that David Long has really started to understand this system and play free. He was all over the place last night and it’s no coincidence that when he went out the Eagles had way more success on offense. I pray he is good to go for the Chiefs game. The chiefs have really liked to run the ball a lot more this year. If the Dolphins can shut down Pacheco and company I think they can slow down the Chiefs offense.



Dolphins on Offense: In both big games the Dolphins have been without Connor Williams. I think that the Dolphins are a different team when he’s starting. Regardless, the Dolphins offense has not been as effective against physical defensive lines. The Eagles and the Bills (when they played them) have this in spades. Here’s the thing though. The Chiefs are not nearly as good as the Eagles or Bills on the defensive line. They have a game wrecker in Chris Jones obviously, but we’re not talking stars on every spot of the line. So while he will get his and Tua will be under pressure at times, I don’t think he will be pressured consistently like he was in the two losses. The Chiefs have a great defense, but it’s primarily with their linebackers and secondary. Which the Dolphins definitely should’ve drafted Nick Bolton or Leo Chenal. So I think that the Chiefs will be stout against the run. The Dolphins offense tends to do well against good secondary and linebacker play if the offensive line holds up though.



I pray that the Dolphins are healthy soon. For all the debbie downers, open your eyes. We were without 8 starters and it took the refs, a dropped touchdown, and a costly interception to have the Eagles pull away. I believe this team is just scratching the surface of what they can be if healthy.