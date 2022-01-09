I'm rooting for the future today - Pats Win

Fin-Loco
Sell crazy someplace else. We're all stocked up.
- Mar 12, 2003
- 14,454
- 36,841
- Land of Loco!
I'm sick of mediocrity. I'll endure an afternoon of misery to watch this toilet bowl of Flores' leadership finally get flushed and we go get Harbaugh. 3 HC's in a row going almost 500 for their three years; something has to change. I'll take the Pats blowing us out in exchange for Harbaugh. Still feels crappy but a win over the Pats is just going to keep coach Flow-Blow and Grier around in my estimation. The key to the future we want is Ross having the brook trout look when they cut to his suite in the second half. That will be the impetus to us getting real leadership and proper decision making on this team. I detest the Pats but I think we need tough love today.