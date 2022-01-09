I'm rooting for the future today - Pats Win

Fin-Loco said: I'm sick of mediocrity. I'll endure an afternoon of misery to watch this toilet bowl of Flores' leadership finally get flushed and we go get Harbaugh. 3 HC's in a row going almost 500 for their three years; something has to change. I'll take the Pats blowing us out in exchange for Harbaugh. Still feels crappy but a win over the Pats is just going to keep coach Flow-Blow and Grier around in my estimation. The key to the future we want is Ross having the brook trout look when they cut to his suite in the second half. That will be the impetus to us getting real leadership and proper decision making on this team. I detest the Pats but I think we need tough love today. Click to expand...

IMO the best case scenario with hiring a new coach (and most likely GM) is another rebuild. The issue people gloss over is that many coaches that succeed immediately either inherit a built team or immediately acquire their franchise QB. That means we need to find a coach and GM 100% behind Tua or we have to use resources to acquire a veteran QB (as this is a weak QB class). To get a guy like Watson, for example, we would need to give up every valuable trade asset the new FO would have for at least the next 2 seasons. That is a pretty wild and aggressive strategy for two guys who just walked in the door. I personally believe next year is when we will make a HC/GM move, if necessary, as the new staff will have the ability to draft their QB.