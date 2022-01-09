 I'm rooting for the future today - Pats Win | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm rooting for the future today - Pats Win

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I'm sick of mediocrity. I'll endure an afternoon of misery to watch this toilet bowl of Flores' leadership finally get flushed and we go get Harbaugh. 3 HC's in a row going almost 500 for their three years; something has to change. I'll take the Pats blowing us out in exchange for Harbaugh. Still feels crappy but a win over the Pats is just going to keep coach Flow-Blow and Grier around in my estimation. The key to the future we want is Ross having the brook trout look when they cut to his suite in the second half. That will be the impetus to us getting real leadership and proper decision making on this team. I detest the Pats but I think we need tough love today.
 
Go Flo

Go Flo

O

opticblazed

Fin-Loco said:
I'm sick of mediocrity. I'll endure an afternoon of misery to watch this toilet bowl of Flores' leadership finally get flushed and we go get Harbaugh. 3 HC's in a row going almost 500 for their three years; something has to change. I'll take the Pats blowing us out in exchange for Harbaugh. Still feels crappy but a win over the Pats is just going to keep coach Flow-Blow and Grier around in my estimation. The key to the future we want is Ross having the brook trout look when they cut to his suite in the second half. That will be the impetus to us getting real leadership and proper decision making on this team. I detest the Pats but I think we need tough love today.
Well i highly doubt flo is going anywhere
 
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

I’m not sure about Grier and Flores, but I do think they should both be kept or fired together. They both do some good things and some bad things, I think they both have potential but it’s getting late. It’s up to Ross so I’m not going to worry about it.

Tua I do worry about though and he is the only thing to watch in this game. If he doesn’t play with some God damn pride in this game Miami should start looking for his replacement in less than 24 hours.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Can't do it...if I knew losing this game guaranteed a post-season trip next year, I still can't do it. I hate New England more than I hate SF/Vegas, and I grew up in the Bay Area hating the HELL out of those two teams and their fair-weather, bandwagon masses.
 
Mach2

Mach2

TannDaMan17 said:
I’m not sure about Grier and Flores, but I do think they should both be kept or fired together. They both do some good things and some bad things, I think they both have potential but it’s getting late. It’s up to Ross so I’m not going to worry about it.

Tua I do worry about though and he is the only thing to watch in this game. If he doesn’t play with some God damn pride in this game Miami should start looking for his replacement in less than 24 hours.
The three are tied at this point, IMO.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go Flo said:
And this also….

Not sure how this works. If the prosecutor doesn't believe there's enough to prosecute, does she still pass the case on to the grand jury, or is it just dropped at that point?
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Fin-Loco said:
I'm sick of mediocrity. I'll endure an afternoon of misery to watch this toilet bowl of Flores' leadership finally get flushed and we go get Harbaugh. 3 HC's in a row going almost 500 for their three years; something has to change. I'll take the Pats blowing us out in exchange for Harbaugh. Still feels crappy but a win over the Pats is just going to keep coach Flow-Blow and Grier around in my estimation. The key to the future we want is Ross having the brook trout look when they cut to his suite in the second half. That will be the impetus to us getting real leadership and proper decision making on this team. I detest the Pats but I think we need tough love today.
You would have to be a loser to want your own team to lose. Plain and simple. I’m sure you can find a Pats forum somewhere
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

PhinFan1968 said:
Can't do it...if I knew losing this game guaranteed a post-season trip next year, I still can't do it. I hate New England more than I hate SF/Vegas, and I grew up in the Bay Area hating the HELL out of those two teams and their fair-weather, bandwagon masses.
I know man. Same here. I so hate them. But, it has to help us.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Fin-Loco said:
I'm sick of mediocrity. I'll endure an afternoon of misery to watch this toilet bowl of Flores' leadership finally get flushed and we go get Harbaugh. 3 HC's in a row going almost 500 for their three years; something has to change. I'll take the Pats blowing us out in exchange for Harbaugh. Still feels crappy but a win over the Pats is just going to keep coach Flow-Blow and Grier around in my estimation. The key to the future we want is Ross having the brook trout look when they cut to his suite in the second half. That will be the impetus to us getting real leadership and proper decision making on this team. I detest the Pats but I think we need tough love today.
IMO the best case scenario with hiring a new coach (and most likely GM) is another rebuild. The issue people gloss over is that many coaches that succeed immediately either inherit a built team or immediately acquire their franchise QB. That means we need to find a coach and GM 100% behind Tua or we have to use resources to acquire a veteran QB (as this is a weak QB class). To get a guy like Watson, for example, we would need to give up every valuable trade asset the new FO would have for at least the next 2 seasons. That is a pretty wild and aggressive strategy for two guys who just walked in the door. I personally believe next year is when we will make a HC/GM move, if necessary, as the new staff will have the ability to draft their QB.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

I’m putting on the exact same gear that I wore week 1 hoping on that iota of superstition tip.

Don’t care if a victory would knock us out of the 1st pick in the draft. Pats, Bills, Jets; they all must be made to bleed.

Let’s go Miami.
 
