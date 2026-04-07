 I'm seeing a lot of mock drafts with Caleb Downs available at 11....and we pass | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm seeing a lot of mock drafts with Caleb Downs available at 11....and we pass

Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

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Why is this? Do we really not like him? I also see Dallas coming along at 12 in all of these mocks and scarfing him up. This would not make me happy. Some have us with Tate, some with McCoy. But no Caleb Downs.

A mistake on our part if this happens? What say you? Or maybe Chris Grier is still in the building somewhere? We have many needs so a lot of people have us taking a WR since we need a couple now. But we need everything. That's why you fill the roster with talent, wherever it may be. I'm starting to hope that he's gone when we pick so we're not faced with this scenario. Tell me we'll do the right thing at 11. Give me hope it'll be different!
 
Probably because safety is not a high value position. It's one of the easiest positions to find starters for after round 2.
 
Trifecta Nation said:
Why is this? Do we really not like him? I also see Dallas coming along at 12 in all of these mocks and scarfing him up. This would not make me happy. Some have us with Tate, some with McCoy. But no Caleb Downs.

A mistake on our part if this happens? What say you? Or maybe Chris Grier is still in the building somewhere? We have many needs so a lot of people have us taking a WR since we need a couple now. But we need everything. That's why you fill the roster with talent, wherever it may be. I'm starting to hope that he's gone when we pick so we're not faced with this scenario. Tell me we'll do the right thing at 11. Give me hope it'll be different!
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I have yet to see a mock that has Downs falling to 11. If he does Dolphins would be stupid not to take him. We just have so many needs but BPA all the way.
 
This is not the official thinking of our team, this is fans, and supposedly experts best thinking of what we might do.

Hafley was a D-Coordinator, Hafley in many of his former jobs worked with the Secondary, so if Downs is still there, I am very sure Hafley will be in Sully's ear.
 
Because having even the best safety in the league isn’t nearly as impactful as having a good DE, CB, or other premium position.
 
Caleb Downs is a blue chip prospect in any draft.

You do not pass on those types no matter the position at 11.

If we do it will be a back of my mind red flag that I’ll be patient about but never forget.

If we pass the player taken instead of better be better if you know what I’m saying
 
I would pass for two reasons:
1. There is another blue chip safety, Thieneman, who tested as a blue chip safety in addition to having the tape. Downs did not test, prove that he is athletically a blue chipper. I would draft Thieneman at 11 instead of Downs.
2. I may pass on safety at 11 because there will be a run on wide receiver and I may want to draft a wide receiver at 11.

I do like Downs for the Dolphins but not ahead of Thieneman and Kamari Ramsey who both tested. Pass on Downs for me. Get Thieneman and Ramsey to solve the safety position.
 
Opinions on most players are mixed, but I'd wager that Downs is definitively a top 7-8 player at worst for most teams. If he's there at 11, he's very likely the BPA and at a position of need. I don't think you pass that kind of value up, especially in year 1 of a rebuild. Much as I want to build the trenches, that's an Austin Jackson over Justin Jefferson kind of mistake waiting to happen - depending on who else is available, of course.
 
I'd be surprised if we passed on him. Hafley has said his defense runs through the Safety position.
 
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