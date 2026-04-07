I'm seeing a lot of mock drafts with Caleb Downs available at 11....and we pass

Why is this? Do we really not like him? I also see Dallas coming along at 12 in all of these mocks and scarfing him up. This would not make me happy. Some have us with Tate, some with McCoy. But no Caleb Downs.



A mistake on our part if this happens? What say you? Or maybe Chris Grier is still in the building somewhere? We have many needs so a lot of people have us taking a WR since we need a couple now. But we need everything. That's why you fill the roster with talent, wherever it may be. I'm starting to hope that he's gone when we pick so we're not faced with this scenario. Tell me we'll do the right thing at 11. Give me hope it'll be different!