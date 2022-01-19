 Im sorry but I just can’t convince myself | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Im sorry but I just can’t convince myself

B

BAdkins159

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 14, 2012
Messages
430
Reaction score
23
I’ve tried to see the best in all these mentioned candidates but this is literally the worst list of possible head coaches I can ever remember. I mean seriously Kellen Moore? What’s he done to be deserving of a head coach? All Dallas fans hate him. He’s not ready. Quinn drove the Falcons into mediocrity with a LOADED Atlanta offense at the time. Yes he took them to the super bowl. That’s a check in his box I guess but ultimately failed after that. Vance Joseph was pitiful as our DC. Nearly everyone on this board celebrated when he left us. Then was awful at Denver as a HC. Dabol is being considered based off his work with Tua. That’s it. He’s been good in Buffalo but josh Allen makes that team. Tua isn’t and will never be Josh Allen. McDaniel may be ok but the guy looks like a computer salesman. He probably knows offense but can this guy really get an nfl team to respond to him? As crazy as that sounds I don’t see him being able to come into the lockeroom and command a room full of NFL personalities. Leslie Frazier sucked in Minnesota. We all know McDermit is behind that D in Buffalo. I really don’t know about this situation. I’m not saying Flores was great but he’s actually better than all those guys. At this point I’d almost be on board with Davis from the Rams. Atleast he’s not been a failure somewhere and run out of town. We are so close to getting over the hump. Just a QB away from being contenders even with this Oline. Burrow doesn’t have a great line but he makes plays along with some others in the playoffs now. This franchise is going to be in shambles. We are basically going to hire someone who supports Tua. Then when Tua is average again next year we’ve hired someone just to suit him! Someone please talk me off the ledge
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,117
Reaction score
20,807
Location
Bahamas
BAdkins159 said:
I’ve tried to see the best in all these mentioned candidates but this is literally the worst list of possible head coaches I can ever remember. I mean seriously Kellen Moore? What’s he done to be deserving of a head coach? All Dallas fans hate him. He’s not ready. Quinn drove the Falcons into mediocrity with a LOADED Atlanta offense at the time. Yes he took them to the super bowl. That’s a check in his box I guess but ultimately failed after that. Vance Joseph was pitiful as our DC. Nearly everyone on this board celebrated when he left us. Then was awful at Denver as a HC. Dabol is being considered based off his work with Tua. That’s it. He’s been good in Buffalo but josh Allen makes that team. Tua isn’t and will never be Josh Allen. McDaniel may be ok but the guy looks like a computer salesman. He probably knows offense but can this guy really get an nfl team to respond to him? As crazy as that sounds I don’t see him being able to come into the lockeroom and command a room full of NFL personalities. Leslie Frazier sucked in Minnesota. We all know McDermit is behind that D in Buffalo. I really don’t know about this situation. I’m not saying Flores was great but he’s actually better than all those guys. At this point I’d almost be on board with Davis from the Rams. Atleast he’s not been a failure somewhere and run out of town. We are so close to getting over the hump. Just a QB away from being contenders even with this Oline. Burrow doesn’t have a great line but he makes plays along with some others in the playoffs now. This franchise is going to be in shambles. We are basically going to hire someone who supports Tua. Then when Tua is average again next year we’ve hired someone just to suit him! Someone please talk me off the ledge
Click to expand...
Just jump.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
12,098
Reaction score
17,618
Location
New Jersey
Jump Falling GIF
 
lynx

lynx

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,792
Reaction score
2,158
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
BAdkins159 said:
I’ve tried to see the best in all these mentioned candidates but this is literally the worst list of possible head coaches I can ever remember. I mean seriously Kellen Moore? What’s he done to be deserving of a head coach? All Dallas fans hate him. He’s not ready. Quinn drove the Falcons into mediocrity with a LOADED Atlanta offense at the time. Yes he took them to the super bowl. That’s a check in his box I guess but ultimately failed after that. Vance Joseph was pitiful as our DC. Nearly everyone on this board celebrated when he left us. Then was awful at Denver as a HC. Dabol is being considered based off his work with Tua. That’s it. He’s been good in Buffalo but josh Allen makes that team. Tua isn’t and will never be Josh Allen. McDaniel may be ok but the guy looks like a computer salesman. He probably knows offense but can this guy really get an nfl team to respond to him? As crazy as that sounds I don’t see him being able to come into the lockeroom and command a room full of NFL personalities. Leslie Frazier sucked in Minnesota. We all know McDermit is behind that D in Buffalo. I really don’t know about this situation. I’m not saying Flores was great but he’s actually better than all those guys. At this point I’d almost be on board with Davis from the Rams. Atleast he’s not been a failure somewhere and run out of town. We are so close to getting over the hump. Just a QB away from being contenders even with this Oline. Burrow doesn’t have a great line but he makes plays along with some others in the playoffs now. This franchise is going to be in shambles. We are basically going to hire someone who supports Tua. Then when Tua is average again next year we’ve hired someone just to suit him! Someone please talk me off the ledge
Click to expand...
I'd start with a rum and coke
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
8,859
Reaction score
5,323
BAdkins159 said:
I’ve tried to see the best in all these mentioned candidates but this is literally the worst list of possible head coaches I can ever remember. I mean seriously Kellen Moore? What’s he done to be deserving of a head coach? All Dallas fans hate him. He’s not ready. Quinn drove the Falcons into mediocrity with a LOADED Atlanta offense at the time. Yes he took them to the super bowl. That’s a check in his box I guess but ultimately failed after that. Vance Joseph was pitiful as our DC. Nearly everyone on this board celebrated when he left us. Then was awful at Denver as a HC. Dabol is being considered based off his work with Tua. That’s it. He’s been good in Buffalo but josh Allen makes that team. Tua isn’t and will never be Josh Allen. McDaniel may be ok but the guy looks like a computer salesman. He probably knows offense but can this guy really get an nfl team to respond to him? As crazy as that sounds I don’t see him being able to come into the lockeroom and command a room full of NFL personalities. Leslie Frazier sucked in Minnesota. We all know McDermit is behind that D in Buffalo. I really don’t know about this situation. I’m not saying Flores was great but he’s actually better than all those guys. At this point I’d almost be on board with Davis from the Rams. Atleast he’s not been a failure somewhere and run out of town. We are so close to getting over the hump. Just a QB away from being contenders even with this Oline. Burrow doesn’t have a great line but he makes plays along with some others in the playoffs now. This franchise is going to be in shambles. We are basically going to hire someone who supports Tua. Then when Tua is average again next year we’ve hired someone just to suit him! Someone please talk me off the ledge
Click to expand...
Please jump..
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
9,517
Reaction score
8,516
BAdkins159 said:
I’ve tried to see the best in all these mentioned candidates but this is literally the worst list of possible head coaches I can ever remember. I mean seriously Kellen Moore? What’s he done to be deserving of a head coach? All Dallas fans hate him. He’s not ready. Quinn drove the Falcons into mediocrity with a LOADED Atlanta offense at the time. Yes he took them to the super bowl. That’s a check in his box I guess but ultimately failed after that. Vance Joseph was pitiful as our DC. Nearly everyone on this board celebrated when he left us. Then was awful at Denver as a HC. Dabol is being considered based off his work with Tua. That’s it. He’s been good in Buffalo but josh Allen makes that team. Tua isn’t and will never be Josh Allen. McDaniel may be ok but the guy looks like a computer salesman. He probably knows offense but can this guy really get an nfl team to respond to him? As crazy as that sounds I don’t see him being able to come into the lockeroom and command a room full of NFL personalities. Leslie Frazier sucked in Minnesota. We all know McDermit is behind that D in Buffalo. I really don’t know about this situation. I’m not saying Flores was great but he’s actually better than all those guys. At this point I’d almost be on board with Davis from the Rams. Atleast he’s not been a failure somewhere and run out of town. We are so close to getting over the hump. Just a QB away from being contenders even with this Oline. Burrow doesn’t have a great line but he makes plays along with some others in the playoffs now. This franchise is going to be in shambles. We are basically going to hire someone who supports Tua. Then when Tua is average again next year we’ve hired someone just to suit him! Someone please talk me off the ledge
Click to expand...

I'm sorry but I couldn't read all of this, note, pressing the Enter key does not mean you are posting your message, it merely allows you to insert paragraphs into your rants, which are remarkably good at aiding readability.

To address your intent of the post though, it's way to early in this whole process to be contemplating anything rash. Wait for it to play out a bit, there will be a lot of misinformation about right now especially with all the HC vacancies this off season. Don't sweat just yet, we've got plenty of time for that post HC appointment.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom