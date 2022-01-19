Im sorry but I just can’t convince myself

I’ve tried to see the best in all these mentioned candidates but this is literally the worst list of possible head coaches I can ever remember. I mean seriously Kellen Moore? What’s he done to be deserving of a head coach? All Dallas fans hate him. He’s not ready. Quinn drove the Falcons into mediocrity with a LOADED Atlanta offense at the time. Yes he took them to the super bowl. That’s a check in his box I guess but ultimately failed after that. Vance Joseph was pitiful as our DC. Nearly everyone on this board celebrated when he left us. Then was awful at Denver as a HC. Dabol is being considered based off his work with Tua. That’s it. He’s been good in Buffalo but josh Allen makes that team. Tua isn’t and will never be Josh Allen. McDaniel may be ok but the guy looks like a computer salesman. He probably knows offense but can this guy really get an nfl team to respond to him? As crazy as that sounds I don’t see him being able to come into the lockeroom and command a room full of NFL personalities. Leslie Frazier sucked in Minnesota. We all know McDermit is behind that D in Buffalo. I really don’t know about this situation. I’m not saying Flores was great but he’s actually better than all those guys. At this point I’d almost be on board with Davis from the Rams. Atleast he’s not been a failure somewhere and run out of town. We are so close to getting over the hump. Just a QB away from being contenders even with this Oline. Burrow doesn’t have a great line but he makes plays along with some others in the playoffs now. This franchise is going to be in shambles. We are basically going to hire someone who supports Tua. Then when Tua is average again next year we’ve hired someone just to suit him! Someone please talk me off the ledge