I’m sorry, but I’m just baffled at the disrespect.

I mean… what do we have to do? I’m not asking anyone to get down on their knees, and I’m not guaranteeing anything win wise, but the people who just nonchalantly act like the bengals should win this game baffles me.

People still saying, “gotta see more from Tua”, and I understand it to an extent, but this isn’t the playoffs yet. This is just a regular season game where we are 11-1 in our last 12 regular season games. What do we have to do? I hope we beat the brakes off of them tonight, but I know if we win it’ll be hard fought.
 
Bengals are better than their record and they are at home. Plus some people are expecting a Dolphin let down after the big win against Buffalo. I understand why some might have them picked over Miami. All that aside, If it's close and MIami needs a drive or stop to win the game I like our odds. If Tua's healthy I would say I'm a little more confident with the offense needing to drive down the field for the win than I am if the defense was facing Burrow with Miami up 3 with 2 minutes left on the clock. However, either way if it's close I think MIami has a good chance of being 4-0 in tonight.
 
We're getting cautious respect, keep winning and they'll be like buzzards circling a kill.
 
This right here. Cautious respect. We’ve seen it countless times before with Miami. And they always shit the bed in a game like this one. I personally believe this team is different but the outsiders are going to wait before they are all in on us. A win tonight and I believe our bandwagon is going to overflow.
 
You are what your record says you are.
 
Why does it matter? Just enjoy the games. Why do fans need to feel justified? Really the Dolphins have had good starts and fallen on their face. So pople are skeptical. No big deal. I feel like it doesn't even matter. it's obvious this team is ready. Results will show up. Stop worrying about it.
 
Nah, I would feel more confident playing the 2-1 Broncos than the 1-2 Bengals. I agree you record is what your record says it is. However, some times you can have a pair of 2-1 teams and they're far from being equal in terms of ability.
 
I said it at the time, the Bengals were the 2007/2011 Giants. Got hot at the right time, but they were no where near the best AFC team. Think the Rams and Bengals are good teams, but they were both super overrated going into this season.
 
DolphinDaddy said:
I mean… what do we have to do? I’m not asking anyone to get down on their knees, and I’m not guaranteeing anything win wise, but the people who just nonchalantly act like the bengals should win this game baffles me.

People still saying, “gotta see more from Tua”, and I understand it to an extent, but this isn’t the playoffs yet. This is just a regular season game where we are 11-1 in our last 12 regular season games. What do we have to do? I hope we beat the brakes off of them tonight, but I know if we win it’ll be hard fought.
Click to expand...
Even being pessimistic about the team's growth this year under McD, Miami is 11-6 on a rolling season basis.

We're missing a starting tackle, a starting high-level CB, we've a lot of banged up players already and a new coach with a new system. And still, Miami is piling up the wins.

What not to find impressive?
 
