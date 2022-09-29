I’m sorry, but I’m just baffled at the disrespect.

DolphinDaddy
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 1, 2022
- Messages
- 103
- Reaction score
- 457
- Age
- 27
- Location
- Alabama
I mean… what do we have to do? I’m not asking anyone to get down on their knees, and I’m not guaranteeing anything win wise, but the people who just nonchalantly act like the bengals should win this game baffles me.
People still saying, “gotta see more from Tua”, and I understand it to an extent, but this isn’t the playoffs yet. This is just a regular season game where we are 11-1 in our last 12 regular season games. What do we have to do? I hope we beat the brakes off of them tonight, but I know if we win it’ll be hard fought.
People still saying, “gotta see more from Tua”, and I understand it to an extent, but this isn’t the playoffs yet. This is just a regular season game where we are 11-1 in our last 12 regular season games. What do we have to do? I hope we beat the brakes off of them tonight, but I know if we win it’ll be hard fought.