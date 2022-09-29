I’m sorry, but I’m just baffled at the disrespect.

Bengals are better than their record and they are at home. Plus some people are expecting a Dolphin let down after the big win against Buffalo. I understand why some might have them picked over Miami. All that aside, If it's close and MIami needs a drive or stop to win the game I like our odds. If Tua's healthy I would say I'm a little more confident with the offense needing to drive down the field for the win than I am if the defense was facing Burrow with Miami up 3 with 2 minutes left on the clock. However, either way if it's close I think MIami has a good chance of being 4-0 in tonight.