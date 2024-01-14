I'm sorry ...Please prove me wrong but Tua isn't the answer at QB. Again. Prove me wrong..

Yes talk about the bad weather....talk about his statistics...talk about him being the most accurate QB currently?....can we talk about when the games matter the most he just doesn't perform? Can we talk about him just not having the killer instinct? Can we talk about him being a one read QB? Can we talk about him on how he performs when the plays break down? Can we talk about him and his costly INTs in critical moments ? ....please?





"Well you rather have a new QB who is unproven?"



Honestly yes....



We know what we have with Tua. He is a great game manager at best. He really is a system QB. Dude is not a drew brees. I have yet to see Tua improvise when a play breaks down. ... please please Please. Make it make sense