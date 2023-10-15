I'm spoiled by our offense

We just got done scoring 73 points in our last two games and yet I feel like our offense wasn’t up to our new standard. Not just talking about how many points we scored but we didn’t seem to be hitting on all cylinders. NO, I'm not complaining about our offense.....like I said, I'm spoiled because now I expect perfection on every drive. For the first time this season we went 3 and out on our first drive. Then we went 3 and out on our second drive and also on our first drive of the second half......We were missing our LT,C and our best playmaking RB and we still scored 42 points.



What this offense could do if we could have everybody healthy and playing together is ridiculous. I'm also spoiled by Achane.



Maybe I was the only one thinking this during the game but at least two or 3 times today I felt like if Achane was the ball carrier he'd have gone all the way or at least he'd have gone way further than we went. Mostert is having a great year and he leads the NFL in TD'sbut when both of them are out there at the same time, it is scary for any defense.



Hill and Waddle are amazing but this is a pretty complete offense, specially when the OL does it's job and they've been doing that. And speaking of the OL, Tua was hit ONCE today and ZERO sacks......and yes I'll say it, Eich did not suck today though maybe some people will say he did....lol



It is a great feeling knowing that even when our offense doesn’t play it's best game they can still score 73 points in two games.