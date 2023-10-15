 I'm spoiled by our offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm spoiled by our offense

Danny

Danny

We just got done scoring 73 points in our last two games and yet I feel like our offense wasn’t up to our new standard. Not just talking about how many points we scored but we didn’t seem to be hitting on all cylinders. NO, I'm not complaining about our offense.....like I said, I'm spoiled because now I expect perfection on every drive. For the first time this season we went 3 and out on our first drive. Then we went 3 and out on our second drive and also on our first drive of the second half......We were missing our LT,C and our best playmaking RB and we still scored 42 points.

What this offense could do if we could have everybody healthy and playing together is ridiculous. I'm also spoiled by Achane.

Maybe I was the only one thinking this during the game but at least two or 3 times today I felt like if Achane was the ball carrier he'd have gone all the way or at least he'd have gone way further than we went. Mostert is having a great year and he leads the NFL in TD'sbut when both of them are out there at the same time, it is scary for any defense.

Hill and Waddle are amazing but this is a pretty complete offense, specially when the OL does it's job and they've been doing that. And speaking of the OL, Tua was hit ONCE today and ZERO sacks......and yes I'll say it, Eich did not suck today though maybe some people will say he did....lol

It is a great feeling knowing that even when our offense doesn’t play it's best game they can still score 73 points in two games.
 
Man, it sure is a big difference from the days of watching our coach (Sparano) fist-pump when we would take a 12-10 lead. Or watching our "offensive guru" (Gase) call yet another draw play or screen.

Now an off-day is scoring 30 or 40 lol
 
Ren said:
Man, it sure is a big difference from the days of watching our coach (Sparano) fist-pump when we would take a 12-10 lead. Or watching our "offensive guru" (Gase) call yet another draw play or screen.

Now an off-day is scoring 30 or 40 lol
Exactly ....it feels as if the offense was off the last two weeks and we scored 73 points....lol
 
Season 9 Flirting GIF by Friends
 
Danny said:
I actually believe it was a huge loss losing Achane
We couldn’t be stopped
I believe in Mostert but it just doesn’t feel the same
 
Danny said:
Agreed. We looked a bit off the past two weeks yet still destroyed weaker teams. We are on pace to be a historically great offense
 
Danny said:
It's very exciting. I spend all week thinking about our next game.
 
EasyRider said:
like I said above ....we'll miss Achane more than people think.....it's not just what he does with the football but how he opens things up for the rest of the offense
 
Ren said:
Man, it sure is a big difference from the days of watching our coach (Sparano) fist-pump when we would take a 12-10 lead. Or watching our "offensive guru" (Gase) call yet another draw play or screen.

Now an off-day is scoring 30 or 40 lol
^^ This.

I know it can be hard to not get disappointed when the team doesn’t explode and score 30+ points every week, but I constantly remind myself of the Dolphins offensive history for much of the past 25 years and especially over the past 15 years.

What we’re seeing this season and last season is infinitely more fun than anything we Dolphins fans have seen since prime Dan Marino years.

We’ve had to watch the likes of the Rams, Chiefs, Saints, Colts, Broncos, and Cheatriots field the most elite, explosive of offenses over the past couple decades and wish we had it. Well, now we do.

Let’s just hope it continues and that our defense figures things out.
 
DuderinoN703 said:
Different feeling for sure. I’ll take being upset they didn’t drop 50.
oh I agree.....I know we scored 70 on Denver and we might never see another 70 points in our lifetime but the sky's the limit with this offense when we have everyone out there
 
Danny said:
Let’s put this in perspective: I got caught on the phone w my wife’s cousin from Boston - he was going on about how bored he was with the patriots bc they were so good and won everything over and over…so honestly we have a long way to spoiled..
 
