I'm still concerned

I few things still concern me about the O.



What's missing from the O? well, quick slants. Still used a lot in the NFL, particularly in short yardage downs. With Miami having a generous supply of quick and/or fast receivers, this team is built for slants. I remember none.

Why does it seem, on 3rd and 6-8 yds, TT's first read in progression is an intermediate route when there are open receivers running crossers near the 1D line with CBs/LBs playing off?

Am I right that about every game there is a pass play with 2-3 receivers close enough to hold hands? I see it on no other teams. I understand Mcd's O is complex, but this is puzzling.

Why no use or rare use of TEs? Again, I understand Miami doesn't have a Kittle, but NO use is a little odd.

How can there be 'delay of game' at the start of a quarter or after a TO?

What genius decided Smythe could block Reddick or any other team's top D player?

IMO, all of these cost 1Ds, and stall drives. Yet, they seem consistent.

Before I quit, I *AM* aware of the progress of this team, the weapons accumulated, and the danger this O puts on the opposing D. This is the most fun O Miami has had EVER. I just find it a little frustrating with how much more dangerous this O could be if some of the above were addressed. Click to expand...

During Tua's time, there hasn't been a successful slant receiver. Perhaps, it's because of Tua, where his height impacts these throws. Did Brees have many slants or did he throw a few yards deeper with 3-4 receiver sets. The WC QBs, Brady, and Manning took snaps from center and fired slants with 3 step drops; does this keep DL lower and LB in to play the run while the frequent use of shotgun benefit other parts of the playbook?During the Giants game, I thought Wilson routes were deviation of Berrios's. He turned the route to more of an overhead catch toward the sideline. Sidney Rice modified the standard slant with a similar turning upfield with an over the head catch so perhaps he can continue to be more productive in this offense.Chan Gailey was Tua's first OC and he was an original Shanahan. Tua had very tall targets that year and might need some now. Wilson is starting to have some production in his 2nd year, while Chosen and Claypool are still learning the system. The complexity of the system has Waddle and Hill running the wrong routes so the staff may be more patient than others. When Chosen and Claypool are ready, they may fill this gap as both had multiple games of 10 or more targets their rookie year. The first year in the system may also be impacting Julian Hill as he seems to have size plus athleticism for these 7-10 yard passes.Finally, getting back to the Brees comparison, he kept the offense of the field with large targets that could bring the ball in with Colston, Thomas, and Graham.