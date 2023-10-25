I'm still concerned

fansinceGWilson
I think I've been here and been positive enough I can express concerns without being labeled a Lemming. I few things still concern me about the O.
What's missing from the O? well, quick slants. Still used a lot in the NFL, particularly in short yardage downs. With Miami having a generous supply of quick and/or fast receivers, this team is built for slants. I remember none.
Why does it seem, on 3rd and 6-8 yds, TT's first read in progression is an intermediate route when there are open receivers running crossers near the 1D line with CBs/LBs playing off?
Am I right that about every game there is a pass play with 2-3 receivers close enough to hold hands? I see it on no other teams. I understand Mcd's O is complex, but this is puzzling.
Why no use or rare use of TEs? Again, I understand Miami doesn't have a Kittle, but NO use is a little odd.
How can there be 'delay of game' at the start of a quarter or after a TO?
What genius decided Smythe could block Reddick or any other team's top D player?
IMO, all of these cost 1Ds, and stall drives. Yet, they seem consistent.
Before I quit, I *AM* aware of the progress of this team, the weapons accumulated, and the danger this O puts on the opposing D. This is the most fun O Miami has had EVER. I just find it a little frustrating with how much more dangerous this O could be if some of the above were addressed.
