I'm still concerned

I think I've been here and been positive enough I can express concerns without being labeled a Lemming. I few things still concern me about the O.

What's missing from the O? well, quick slants. Still used a lot in the NFL, particularly in short yardage downs. With Miami having a generous supply of quick and/or fast receivers, this team is built for slants. I remember none.
Why does it seem, on 3rd and 6-8 yds, TT's first read in progression is an intermediate route when there are open receivers running crossers near the 1D line with CBs/LBs playing off?
Am I right that about every game there is a pass play with 2-3 receivers close enough to hold hands? I see it on no other teams. I understand Mcd's O is complex, but this is puzzling.
Why no use or rare use of TEs? Again, I understand Miami doesn't have a Kittle, but NO use is a little odd.
How can there be 'delay of game' at the start of a quarter or after a TO?
What genius decided Smythe could block Reddick or any other team's top D player?
IMO, all of these cost 1Ds, and stall drives. Yet, they seem consistent.
Before I quit, I *AM* aware of the progress of this team, the weapons accumulated, and the danger this O puts on the opposing D. This is the most fun O Miami has had EVER. I just find it a little frustrating with how much more dangerous this O could be if some of the above were addressed.
 
I agree that those delay of games were baffling. No TE use is perplexing too.
I wonder if this O is such a stage by stage work in progress kind of thing. Clearly, we can see the progress from last year to this. I wonder if next year there will be a whole new element.
This is the most fun watching an O since 1984, though I think 1984's O was harder to stop (at least until they ran into San Fran)
I don't remember any game that year with the O struggling, except maybe in Buffalo week three where they won 21-14 or something like that.
But that's nitpicking.
 
penalties have slowly been creeping up as well the last few games. We need to get that fixed.
 
seems to me that we like to pull a guy after any big play.

they come to the sideline and catch their breath for one play, then go back in.

maybe not in the two minute drill, or 4 minute drill end of game, but throughout most every game they give wadds and hill a breather after almost every catch.

might be smart, who knows, but it's annoying.
 
Starts and finishes with the Offensive Line for me. This offense is a juggernaut when that line is able protect. You start to get breakdowns in protection and Tua starts to rush his throws and it starts to snowball from there. Certainly wouldn't have thought a Wynn injury would be a big deal at the beginning of the season but that's a sneaky big injury right now. In an ideal world we have a healthy line of Armstead, Jackson, Wynn, Williams and Hunt.
 
So when watching the all 22 you can see that the linebackers are being instructed to overload the back end of the defense

Tua needs to adjust to this and either have some very quick check downs or run.

If not that deep stuff is getting clouded
 
During Tua's time, there hasn't been a successful slant receiver. Perhaps, it's because of Tua, where his height impacts these throws. Did Brees have many slants or did he throw a few yards deeper with 3-4 receiver sets. The WC QBs, Brady, and Manning took snaps from center and fired slants with 3 step drops; does this keep DL lower and LB in to play the run while the frequent use of shotgun benefit other parts of the playbook?

During the Giants game, I thought Wilson routes were deviation of Berrios's. He turned the route to more of an overhead catch toward the sideline. Sidney Rice modified the standard slant with a similar turning upfield with an over the head catch so perhaps he can continue to be more productive in this offense.

Chan Gailey was Tua's first OC and he was an original Shanahan. Tua had very tall targets that year and might need some now. Wilson is starting to have some production in his 2nd year, while Chosen and Claypool are still learning the system. The complexity of the system has Waddle and Hill running the wrong routes so the staff may be more patient than others. When Chosen and Claypool are ready, they may fill this gap as both had multiple games of 10 or more targets their rookie year. The first year in the system may also be impacting Julian Hill as he seems to have size plus athleticism for these 7-10 yard passes.

Finally, getting back to the Brees comparison, he kept the offense of the field with large targets that could bring the ball in with Colston, Thomas, and Graham.
 
Fair. The last slant that stands out in my memory, was that 4th and 7 to Waddle that he housed against the Pats last year.

All good points you make there, a few I’d also been wondering in the back of my brain cavity.
 
I think we're spoiled with our offense like I've said before ......we expect to score on every drive now. I think missing players on the OL on a regular basis hurts the offense. That's one unit you want all 5 guys playing together as often as possible and I think that's only happened once all year.......we've either missed Armstead, Williams or both and now Wynn is done for weeks. Waddle seems to be playing hurt every week and we really miss Achane a lot.
 
The way we run motions requires good timing from the center. With Conner hurt I think it is impacting our ability to run the plays we used to. Before Waddle was running slants with Hill running deeper crossers.
 
Russ57 said:
The way we run motions requires good timing from the center. With Conner hurt I think it is impacting our ability to run the plays we used to. Before Waddle was running slants with Hill running deeper crossers.
Click to expand...
This is huge. Communication along the OL is arguably the most important and difficult part of the C job. We had a tough time against Philly in terms of timing and picking up stunts.
 
