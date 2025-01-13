 I’m STILL WAITING… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I’m STILL WAITING…

… and I’m sure I’m going to continue to wait.

But I would still appreciate a gentlemanly tip of the hat as soon as possible so the slightest iota of me doesn’t have to feel a slight tingle if the Buffalo Allen’s take home the Lombardi.

I’ve been telling you Josh Allen is the best BALLER in football for years now (n.o.t. QB- b.a.l.l.e.r).

And I’ve been harassed, ridiculed, ignored aaaaaaand I’m feeling very under appreciated, guys:

1736731330327.gif

Put some respect in your post when you address it towards me, ya hear?!

1736731472820.gif

I’m joking but… I’m also not… yah dig?

I’m half joking cuz it doesn’t take a genius to see an entire team falling like dead flies in unmitigated heat only to have that son of a b;tch almost come seconds to willing a comeback to fruition.

Or watching not one, not two but three fokin teal & white jerseys bounce or slide off of him as he bullies his way for 1st down yardage on 3rd & long.

Listen, if it’s the bitterness of the rival that doesn’t give me my comeuppance, so be it. I get that.

If it’s that pride that stings cuz he plays you 2 times a year & you don’t know this game well enough to recognize it? Well…

1736731957694.gif
 
What are the winning power ball numbers?
 
Best Baller? I still think Lamar Jackson is better and if he gets beat by Allen for the award it is media driven as Jackson has him BEAT in every category but rushing TD's. I will give you Allen is a Stud and one we will be dealing with for a lot longer. Until Jackson or Allen get by Mahomes the narrative will play on that Mahomes is the best, even though the last couple of seasons it's like he sleepwalks through the regular season.

Jackson and Baltimore curb stomped Buffalo earlier this season, let's see how next weekend goes.
 
djphinfan said:
What were your thoughts predraft?
Honestly? Had no, none, zero, zilch, natan, nada, any idea who the hell he was.

I don’t watch college ball.

I’m the farthest thing from an expert as there is & I failed algebra twice so math/statistics? Might as well be Mandarin.

But I know what I see & only speak with conviction upon what I’ve witnessed.

I’ve only seen Randy Moss ONCE make with his body the Miami Dolphins look as stupid as Allen has done on MULTIPLE occasions.

Although, Keyshawn Johnson also did it to several DBs once throughout an entire game.

But Moss went up between triple coverage (that’s 3, tres, thrice DBs) deep in the end zone & made out-jumping all of them for the catch look easy.
 
Cheetah said:
Best Baller? I still think Lamar Jackson
Stopped reading there.

No point.

That’s a helluva player to make a counterpoint with & I’m sure it’s a good one. That dude is well deserving as well.

But he hasn’t Marshawn Lynched his way to first downs like Allen- not remotely close.

But respect to yah.
 
Please stop he’s not! Jackson and Patrick are more valuable to their team IMHO. In fact I think Baltimore beats buffalo next week.

In fact change your name as nation and Zack are my two favorite dolphins ever and you post this Allen suckle!
 
He deserves the mvp. Their roster is worse but he’s been better. He doesn’t turn the ball over anymore. Last few years he was a turnover machine. Props to him & you
 
marino13zach54 said:
Honestly? Had no, none, zero, zilch, natan, nada, any idea who the hell he was.

I don’t watch college ball.

I’m the farthest thing from an expert as there is & I failed algebra twice so math/statistics? Might as well be Mandarin.

But I know what I see & only speak with conviction upon what I’ve witnessed.

I’ve only seen Randy Moss ONCE make with his body the Miami Dolphins look as stupid as Allen has done on MULTIPLE occasions.

Although, Keyshawn Johnson also did it to several DBs once throughout an entire game.

But Moss went up between triple coverage (that’s 3, tres, thrice DBs) deep in the end zone & made out-jumping all of them for the catch look easy.
No worries, just asking

Yeah man I mean it’s been pretty obvious that he’s an elite Qb and great player so I’m not sure I’m following your premise here?
 
EPBro said:
What are the winning power ball numbers?
Powerball

SAT, JAN 11, 2025
  • 3
  • 6
  • 32
  • 37
  • 65
  • Powerball4
  • Power Play3x
DOUBLE PLAY
  • 22
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 53
  • Powerball
 
Highzenga said:
He deserves the mvp. Their roster is worse but he’s been better. He doesn’t turn the ball over anymore. Last few years he was a turnover machine. Props to him & you
You are a scholar & a gentleman, sir.

Thank you.

That’s all I wanted, fellas. Geesh.

You can delete the thread now….

:muddles to himself: so hard to get a little love & these are supposed to be my brethren. :muddles to himself:
 
