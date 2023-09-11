 I'm the real reason we won today..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I watched the game in my man-cave and had the light off for most of the game......we were down so I decided to turn the light on to see if we'd play better........we came back after being down and won the game so I'm taking full credit for the win. Tua had a ton of yards and so did Hill but I'm the real reason we won. From now on if we're down I will turn the light on and we'll be fine.
 
We were all asking for a miracle and felt that light in the gameday thread

Faith-to-be-Strong-Faith-to-be-Weak-Icon-400x400.jpg
 
No way man. I kissed my 9 yr old Daughter's jumbo stuffed Dolphin on the nose and held onto his tail at end! I'm the reason or the stuffed Dolphin (Dolphy) is the reason we WON!
 
My very tiny granddaughter wore her first Dolphins onesie today! She is undefeated!

My son's girlfriend also converted from being a Patriots fan (she's from up there) to a Dolphins fan in the offseason. She is undefeated!

My lightbulb went out in the hallway. Please send bulbs!
 
It was actually me, I turned the game off after the missed extra point.
 
Thanks man, not caught the MM press conference yet but I suspect he'll credit you deservedly so, if not I will be writing a very strongly worded letter to the Miami Dolphins organization.
 
I’m good with that.
 
