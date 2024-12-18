Imagine, 2021 revisited…

Kyndig
Revised 2021 Dolphins Mock Draft (No Trades)
1st Round, Pick 3: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
1st Round, Pick 18: Jaelan Phillips, DE/OLB, Miami (FL)** (Keep the original pick)**
2nd Round, Pick 36: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
2nd Round, Pick 50: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
3rd Round, Pick 81: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
5th Round, Pick 156: Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC
7th Round, Pick 231: Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana
7th Round, Pick 258: Kene Nwangwu, RB/KR, Iowa State
No huge cap space taken by Armstead, and Conner williams which could’ve been invested elsewhere. Of course your resign Sewell and Humphrey to long term contracts.
