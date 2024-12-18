Imagine, 2021 revisited…

bigfoot said: You can do this with every team, every draft. It's a stupid waste of time. Click to expand...

I wouldn’t know I only support this team (unfortunately) so that is the only team I would do this excercise with.In that light, as we all rush to judgement after the current structure had the audacity to be good enough for a couple of years to give us the illusion that we should raise our expectations and belief that our team could be a contender again after decades of disappointment only to pull the football away from us ala Lucy in the old Charley Brown cartoons at the last second as we rushed headlong towards that football holding onto the foolish belief that this time we were good enough and that we would end up flailing through the air screaming as we in went careening through the air ass over tea kettle only to land on our back wondering how we could’ve been fooled yet again.So, I thought it might be a useful exercise to examine key points of the rebuild and identify where it failed as I try and justify the sound of my screaming for Chris Grier to be frog marched to the gallows and replaced with the next man who will surely lead us to the promise land this time.The question, should it be Grier, or McDaniel, or both is what brought me to this stroll down memory lane as I examined this failed rebuild to try and identify where it all started to go so horribly wrong, which led me to the 2021 draft. Not the only place cloaked in the stench of failure for sure, yet definitely one that is as identifiable as a turd floating in a punch bowl as a smoking gun pointing to an absolute squandering of many of the resources we so carefully built up during our tanking seasons as clearly one of the biggest reasons for this roster being so poorly constructed.So, I loaded the 2021 NFL draft into chat GPT and prompt engineered it into what could’ve been to assess how bad Grier and company stepped on their dicks as they say and tried to model a different future from that draft, but also to demonstrate to myself and anyone else who is interested with this analysis as to why Grier has to go. I know there are many other reasons, Backup QB situation, the loss picks to tampering(I know Flores fault for being a rat), drafting Noah Igbaniwhothe****careshowyousayhisname, drafting crapenberg, etc., but that’s why I did this.So it is my turn to thank you for providing absolutely no valuable insight, or questions, opinions, or comments on this thread, and for letting me know who else I should add to my list of posters I should ignore in the future.