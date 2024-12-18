 Imagine, 2021 revisited… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Imagine, 2021 revisited…

Revised 2021 Dolphins Mock Draft (No Trades)

1st Round, Pick 3: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
1st Round, Pick 18: Jaelan Phillips, DE/OLB, Miami (FL)** (Keep the original pick)**
2nd Round, Pick 36: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
2nd Round, Pick 50: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
3rd Round, Pick 81: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
5th Round, Pick 156: Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC
7th Round, Pick 231: Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana
7th Round, Pick 258: Kene Nwangwu, RB/KR, Iowa State

No huge cap space taken by Armstead, and Conner williams which could’ve been invested elsewhere. Of course your resign Sewell and Humphrey to long term contracts.
 
bigfoot said:
You can do this with every team, every draft. It's a stupid waste of time.
You can, but in the case of this organization, that has had the same people running it, making the same mistakes for 2 decades, it does really highlight why it’s so hard to believe the future is bright for this team without serious changes. Maybe it’s just confirmation bias, but it feels like this team has a disproportionate number of misses and bad picks, which is why they are now the team with the longest playoff victory drought.
 
Kyndig said:
No huge cap space taken by Armstead, and Conner williams which could’ve been invested elsewhere. Of course your resign Sewell and Humphrey to long term contracts.
For the first 2 years it seemed like Holland was a keeper. No idea what happened there. Oh well, one less big contract to give out, I suppose.
 
bigfoot said:
You can do this with every team, every draft. It's a stupid waste of time.
I wouldn’t know I only support this team (unfortunately) so that is the only team I would do this excercise with.

In that light, as we all rush to judgement after the current structure had the audacity to be good enough for a couple of years to give us the illusion that we should raise our expectations and belief that our team could be a contender again after decades of disappointment only to pull the football away from us ala Lucy in the old Charley Brown cartoons at the last second as we rushed headlong towards that football holding onto the foolish belief that this time we were good enough and that we would end up flailing through the air screaming as we in went careening through the air ass over tea kettle only to land on our back wondering how we could’ve been fooled yet again.

So, I thought it might be a useful exercise to examine key points of the rebuild and identify where it failed as I try and justify the sound of my screaming for Chris Grier to be frog marched to the gallows and replaced with the next man who will surely lead us to the promise land this time.

The question, should it be Grier, or McDaniel, or both is what brought me to this stroll down memory lane as I examined this failed rebuild to try and identify where it all started to go so horribly wrong, which led me to the 2021 draft. Not the only place cloaked in the stench of failure for sure, yet definitely one that is as identifiable as a turd floating in a punch bowl as a smoking gun pointing to an absolute squandering of many of the resources we so carefully built up during our tanking seasons as clearly one of the biggest reasons for this roster being so poorly constructed.

So, I loaded the 2021 NFL draft into chat GPT and prompt engineered it into what could’ve been to assess how bad Grier and company stepped on their dicks as they say and tried to model a different future from that draft, but also to demonstrate to myself and anyone else who is interested with this analysis as to why Grier has to go. I know there are many other reasons, Backup QB situation, the loss picks to tampering(I know Flores fault for being a rat), drafting Noah Igbaniwhothe****careshowyousayhisname, drafting crapenberg, etc., but that’s why I did this.

So it is my turn to thank you for providing absolutely no valuable insight, or questions, opinions, or comments on this thread, and for letting me know who else I should add to my list of posters I should ignore in the future.
 
Last edited:
Archaeopteryx said:
For the first 2 years it seemed like Holland was a keeper. No idea what happened there. Oh well, one less big contract to give out, I suppose.
I tried to be fair, in that at the time, seemed like a good pick.
 
Kyndig said:
No huge cap space taken by Armstead, and Conner williams which could’ve been invested elsewhere. Of course your resign Sewell and Humphrey to long term contracts.
I wouldnt of taken Jevon holland
 
Kyndig said:
I tried to be fair, in that at the time, seemed like a good pick.
He seemed like he was going to be the starting Saftey for years to come. I feel like there’s probably a story there beyond just injuries, but maybe he just peaked early.
 
The bottom line with that 2021 is, when you have 5 of the first 81 picks, you had better not screw it up, because that’s your chance to change the fortunes of the franchise. And while I suppose anyone could make an argument for 3 of the picks that Miami actually made, 2 of them seem indefensible.
 
Archaeopteryx said:
You can, but in the case of this organization, that has had the same people running it, making the same mistakes for 2 decades, it does really highlight why it’s so hard to believe the future is bright for this team without serious changes. Maybe it’s just confirmation bias, but it feels like this team has a disproportionate number of misses and bad picks, which is why they are now the team with the longest playoff victory drought.
I'd like to add that the good picks are just that good. Not great, that makes it hard to compensate for the awful swing and misses.

Using baseball as an analogy we are like a hitter than strikes out a lot and when he hits.. it's only for singles and doubles and never for HR's. Which is a bad combo if you are a swing a miss hitter you better hit it out of the way when you do connect.
 
Archaeopteryx said:
He seemed like he was going to be the starting Saftey for years to come. I feel like there’s probably a story there beyond just injuries, but maybe he just peaked early.
He’ll ask for too much money, we won’t sign him, He’ll signe with the Steelers and end up with a gold jacket with another team.
 
Kyndig said:
He’ll ask for too much money, we won’t sign him, He’ll signe with the Steelers and end up with a gold jacket with another team.
I am convinced (based on nothing) that when he leaves this offseason he is going to have a lot to say about his time as a Dolphin.
 
