Imagine if...

tay0365

Just thinking, imagine if things went our way this year, Miami won just enough to get in the playoffs with Fitz (We want Tua learning and healing).

In the playoffs we do what the Giants did when they won their last two Superbowls and get hot, to win each week to reach the SB.

In the Superbowl Fitzmagic turns to Fitztragic, and puts us in a 21 point deficit, and for the 2nd time Tua comes off the bench to bring Miami back, and win the big game and start his career.

Lol...What can I say, almost time to leave work to my nightly lockup, and these are the things I think about in my boredom.
 
fishfanmiami

Fishy down under
Moderator
I love the way Fitz played last year but he usually drops off in year 2

Still you never know :)
 
