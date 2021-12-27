 Imagine this happens…… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Imagine this happens……

Nah, if we can't beat that bum we don't deserve the playoffs. I want to end that dude once and for all, but just know he wants the same thing for us too.

Hopefully king Henry isn't there for backup cause he might... But you know what... He can get some too. Tell them to "pull up."
 
Let's be honest with ourselves... we likely don't beat the Titans. They're just a better team than we are.

It would be fun regardless going into that game with the winning streak still intact, but because Dolphins and fun are very rarely synonymous tonight could make next week moot.
 
Nah I have no ill will towards Tannehill just like most of the QBs that have been here he was put in a bad spot.
Wouldn’t call him a bum though. Actually loved Tannehill until his final year here.
 
If you want to talk about "most Dolphin things EVER," and compare right now to all of those from the past...

...winning out and playing at another level in the playoffs would be on par as a most Dolphin thing to happen.

...as well as losing the next three games. That would be a current event type of most Dolphin thing to happen.

I want the latter to happen.

Win out. Kick ***.

Give me that 1971 vibe again.
 
I thought he was mediocre for years before he left. He had no pocket awareness whatsoever.

He did seem to elevate his play once he left, but that did not benefit us, now it is time for him to bend the knee.
 
He does well when he can be carried by the leagues most dominant running back. I like Tannehill , but he's not a guy who will elevate a team around himself.
 
**** Tannehill.

I hope we give him flashbacks to 2015 when Philbin almost had him killed.

The Dolphins need to curb stomp him.. Dude has made close to 200 million being about as mediocre as possible and some supposed Dolphin fans started rooting for the Titans when Miami was 1-7. If that's the case the bandwagon is full, stick with Ryan as Tua flys by him.
 
Have to disagree…I’d say we’re about even, with Henry out…that team’s a different monster with him, they beat a LOT of good teams before he went down. Tannehill was balling last game though, he was a 3rd down machine in the 2nd half. That TD throw to Brown was top-shelf.

I’ve had this game circled since RT was named starter in Tennessee…we HAVE to win it!
 
I'm thrilled to see the success Tannehill has had with the Titans. Never questioned the kids toughness or effort while with us and lets be honest, he had the worst coaching in the league surrounding him and IMO Philbin ruined him and Gases just drove in the final nail.

With that said, if we need to bitch slap him next week.......then so be it. Tua is our guy now, and I'm all in!
 
What's the status of Henry for this game? I actually want to play the Titans full force with D. Henry. I'm puzzled why some fans want to play a banged up team with the best RB in the league out just to make the playoffs???
Are we expecting different results in the playoffs when these players come back?
 
Tannehill was underrated in Miami and seems to be overrated in Tennessee. He is good when everything around him is going well, as some have said in the past, but is a middling QB otherwise.

He’s gotten better over the years, but is generally a poor improvisational QB when the play breaks down or the defense gives him something completely new and he has to figure it out on the fly.
 
The Titans beating the 49ers(and Pats losing) this week probably leads them to be more cautious then to rush him back. I expect him to be back for the last game against Houston to knock the rust off a bit.

Just beat whatever team is in front of you. I never want a player to stay injured longer. Playing and beating the best players is by far more satisfying IMO.
 
