Imagine this happens……

It would completely suck.
Nah I have no ill will towards Tannehill just like most of the QBs that have been here he was put in a bad spot.Nah, if we can't beat that bum we don't deserve the playoffs. I want to end that dude once and for all, but just know he wants the same thing for us tho.
I thought he was mediocre for years before he left. He had no pocket awareness whatsoever.

Wouldn't call him a bum though. Actually loved Tannehill until his final year here.
Wouldn’t call him a bum though. Actually loved Tannehill until his final year here.
He does well when he can be carried by the leagues most dominant running back. I like Tannehill , but he's not a guy who will elevate a team around himself.

He did seem to elevate his play once he left, but that did not benefit us, now it is time for him to bend the knee.
He did seem to elevate his play once he left, but that did not benefit us, now it is time for him to bend the knee.
Have to disagree…I’d say we’re about even, with Henry out…that team’s a different monster with him, they beat a LOT of good teams before he went down. Tannehill was balling last game though, he was a 3rd down machine in the 2nd half. That TD throw to Brown was top-shelf.Let's be honest with ourselves... we likely don't beat the Titans. They're just a better team than we are.
It would be fun regardless going into that game with the winning streak still intact, but because Dolphins and fun are very rarely synonymous tonight could make next week moot.
What's the status of Henry for this game? I actually want to play the Titans full force with D. Henry. I'm puzzled why some fans want to play a banged up team with the best RB in the league out just to make the playoffs???

Are we expecting different results in the playoffs when these players come back?
What's the status of Henry for this game? I actually want to play the Titans full force with D. Henry. I'm puzzled why some fans want to play a banged up team with the best RB in the league out just to make the playoffs???
Are we expecting different results in the playoffs when these players come back?