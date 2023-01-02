imagine your son or grandson is an NFL player

Aquapride1
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2022
- Messages
- 39
- Reaction score
- 36
- Age
- 59
- Location
- USA
During the past couple of months your NFL player son or grandson had 2 or 3 concussions. Do you now want him to immediately retire from playing football ?
This is a yes or no question. Please do not write "it's his life and his choice" or "it's up to the doctor (s) to decide" or "NFL HOF'ers have had hundreds of concussions"
Please reply only with a yes or no answer.
This is a yes or no question. Please do not write "it's his life and his choice" or "it's up to the doctor (s) to decide" or "NFL HOF'ers have had hundreds of concussions"
Please reply only with a yes or no answer.