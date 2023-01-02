imagine your son or grandson is an NFL player

Immediately retire? Of course not.



But more importantly, if you were that concerned about concussions and CTE, you wouldn’t be letting your son or grandson play football in middle school or high school or college when they’re taking brain damage for free.



Now that your son or grandson is on top of the world, starting at QB for an NFL team and leading the NFL in passer rating and on pace for a $300 million contract, THAT is when you’re going to decide brain safety comes first?



No. These folks made this call a long time ago. Every single non-kicker in the NFL is at high risk for life-ruining CTE whether or not they ever suffer a diagnosed concussion. If you want to play in the NFL, you have to make peace with that.



But anyway, concussions are mostly a bogeyman being highlighted by the NFL because they know they can’t solve the real problem. The science suggests CTE is not caused by concussions—it’s caused by frequent and repeated sub-concussive blows. Concussions or no concussions, Tua is no more or less likely to be debilitated by brain damage in 20 years than the rest of the team. Concussions are just what the NFL can point to and pretend they’re doing something to prevent the brain damage that is going to befall some portion of these guys due to the nature of the sport.