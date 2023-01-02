 imagine your son or grandson is an NFL player | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

imagine your son or grandson is an NFL player

A

Aquapride1

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 3, 2022
Messages
39
Reaction score
36
Age
59
Location
USA
During the past couple of months your NFL player son or grandson had 2 or 3 concussions. Do you now want him to immediately retire from playing football ?
This is a yes or no question. Please do not write "it's his life and his choice" or "it's up to the doctor (s) to decide" or "NFL HOF'ers have had hundreds of concussions"
Please reply only with a yes or no answer.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
9,014
Reaction score
8,556
Location
Garden State
Great question. Not a simple answer. I would need to discuss it with Neuro and make an opinion then. I wouldn't want to risk my son's health for the game. That being said, there is always a high risk of injury but head trauma is at the top. I would say no if pinned down
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
667
Reaction score
1,886
Age
36
Location
woods
Tua's dad is probably calling him a disgrace to the family name. If you've ever seen the Tua documentary. He basically raised him to be an NFL quarterback.
 
carpenter1024

carpenter1024

Practice Squad
Joined
Dec 14, 2022
Messages
21
Reaction score
30
Age
46
Location
21540
I give my life for my daughter in any situation but I don't live her life .It would be there choice after every medical option was taken
 
Dogbone34

Dogbone34

cowboy surfer
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
3,460
Reaction score
878
Location
Los Angeles
If my kid was Tua and I expected him to continue taking these types of hits.

Yes, retire.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
9,818
Reaction score
16,383
Location
Davie, FL - From: Kingston, Jamaica
Tua’s Dad would be the first person in his circle to tell him to get his candy ass back onto the field as soon as he’s cleared……..or else. And better not make no mistakes.



LZ16.gif
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
2,081
Reaction score
5,674
Immediately retire? Of course not.

But more importantly, if you were that concerned about concussions and CTE, you wouldn’t be letting your son or grandson play football in middle school or high school or college when they’re taking brain damage for free.

Now that your son or grandson is on top of the world, starting at QB for an NFL team and leading the NFL in passer rating and on pace for a $300 million contract, THAT is when you’re going to decide brain safety comes first?

No. These folks made this call a long time ago. Every single non-kicker in the NFL is at high risk for life-ruining CTE whether or not they ever suffer a diagnosed concussion. If you want to play in the NFL, you have to make peace with that.

But anyway, concussions are mostly a bogeyman being highlighted by the NFL because they know they can’t solve the real problem. The science suggests CTE is not caused by concussions—it’s caused by frequent and repeated sub-concussive blows. Concussions or no concussions, Tua is no more or less likely to be debilitated by brain damage in 20 years than the rest of the team. Concussions are just what the NFL can point to and pretend they’re doing something to prevent the brain damage that is going to befall some portion of these guys due to the nature of the sport.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
667
Reaction score
1,886
Age
36
Location
woods
Michael Scott said:
Tua’s Dad would be the first person in his circle to tell him to get his candy ass back onto the field as soon as he’s cleared……..or else. And better not make no mistakes.



LZ16.gif
Click to expand...
This is probably pretty accurate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom