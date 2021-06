Suh is certainly entitled to his opinion. He was in the locker room and the meetings, so he's going to have his own take or perspective on what Gase was about. We may not agree with him and that's fine too. As you all seem to agree, we fans saw things differently than Suh did.



Gase was a coach who seemed way over his head as a Head Coach. He never made adjustments and was stubborn as a damn mule. His combative demeanor towards ownership and the F/O was frustrating, especially since he thought he was smarter than everyone else in the room. Good riddence.