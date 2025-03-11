Implications Of The Zach Wilson Signing

Wilson is still not ready. Forget the Jets for a second (although that is not even a great excuse Mike White was worse for us than he was for them). He was on Denver last year. Sean Payton was the coach. Payton knows QBs. Zach Wilson not only couldn't beat out a rookie in Bo Nix, he couldn't beat out Jarret Stidham, who is barely qualified to be a backup. Wilson was #3, and didn't even take a snap. He is still a project QB. Yes, he has theoretical ceiling based on his athletic ability. But right now, he is not ready. And he is not a system fit, there is nothing quick about Zach Wilson's game. He holds the ball a long time, and doesn't seem to know what to do with it. Sean Payton let him go, and went with Jarret Stidham instead. If we signed Stidham as a backup, people around here would be sorely disappointed.



Takeaway #1



It seems very challenging to argue that if the Dolphins want to win games this year, if/when Tua gets hurt, that Zach Wilson is the best backup available to come in and win games now. There are backups that are better system fits and with a better track record and more experience that are more well positioned to help us win now if Tua got hurt, and they might even be cheaper. Heck, Andy Dalton just got only 2 years and $8mm from Carolina. Minshew, Mariota, etc are all better QBs now. The Dolphins therefore have somewhat written off this season and don't fully believe in their own prospects. Even after what happened last year with the backups. Zach Wilson is about the future, not about the now. That much is obvious. The fact that the Dolphins signed a QB who is not the best positioned to help them win games if Tua gets hurt is interesting, and tells you what the Dolphins really think about their own prospects this year. Zach Wilson is not about this year.



Takeaway #2



Despite their public comments of support and belief in Tua, the Dolphins have lost some confidence in him, and worry he is not the guy, either injury related or the limitations to his game (arm, scrambling). They signed Zach Wilson as a flier given his theoretical future potential. They want to see if there is anything there, and if he is potentially a Tua replacement post 2026 after two years of development time if they think there is something there. That is what Zach Wilson is about. They are rolling the dice on a future starting QB based on his theoretical potential.



I give this all about a 1% chance of working, but if you view things through this lens, the Zach Wilson signing makes somewhat more sense.