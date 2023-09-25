Importance of Depth.... and Question from Broncos game Injuries?

Wow was yesterday pure Fire. Balance on Offense was an amazing thing to watch. We have some young pups with teeth who aren't afraid of live fire.

Our team clearly has more depth than we have had in years. 17 games is a grind. We also have to have some luck with good health.



It will be a blessing when Ramsey, Needham, Jones, Wilson( need him too) come back.



Conner Williams -58 - we gripe about him, but anchors the middle. I don't trust Eich-74 in Buffalo at Center. Is 58 Good?

Cracraft-85 has shown some very well when his number is called. His shoulder looked pretty bad. I will take him any day over #3.

Eli Apple -33- another easy target. He almost had his head taken off from Brandon Jones. He may be out a bit.

Jaelen Phillips-15- was he on a pitch count, or did he get dinged?



Anyone updates on these 3 or 4 other injuries from yesterday?



HUUUUGE game up in Buffalo this week. Cant remember such a meaningful game for the PHINS this early in the season in a very, very long time.

PHINS for the win.

Have a Good week all