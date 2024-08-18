IMPORTANT EVERYONE READ PLEASE*********

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2004
- Messages
- 38,031
- Reaction score
- 128,642
- Location
- Institutionalized in PA
I did not think I'd have to post this but DO NOT POST ILLEGAL STREAM LINKS IN THREADS ON THIS SITE. It violates the NFL's copyright laws and opens the site up to litigation from the NFL. Anyone publicly posting links to illegal streams WILL BE BANNED!
Reviewing the Official Gameday Thread, I came across a few instances of this occurring. Consider this your only and final warning...
Reviewing the Official Gameday Thread, I came across a few instances of this occurring. Consider this your only and final warning...