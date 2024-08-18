IMPORTANT EVERYONE READ PLEASE*********

I'll bet it's never actually happed that a messageboard owner was sued because there was a link to an illegal stream on their messageboard. I guess it's possible that the NFL found about an illegal stream because sombody narced, but I find it hard to believe that they actually have someone go crawling through message boards looking for illegal streams. I guess if they knew about an illegal stream website, they could google the URL and see if any of the results are message board posts where the link was posted. That would be the only efficient way to do it, but that wouldn't find any inks posted in private message board sections. I'm not advocating for posting illegal stream links here, I'm just saying that the staff is probably being paranoid because most of the methods that would be used to find the illegal stream links are very inefficient.There aren't any narcs here are there?I mostly made this post so I can use the word narc.