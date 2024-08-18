 *********IMPORTANT EVERYONE READ PLEASE********* | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*********IMPORTANT EVERYONE READ PLEASE*********

I did not think I'd have to post this but DO NOT POST ILLEGAL STREAM LINKS IN THREADS ON THIS SITE. It violates the NFL's copyright laws and opens the site up to litigation from the NFL. Anyone publicly posting links to illegal streams WILL BE BANNED!
Reviewing the Official Gameday Thread, I came across a few instances of this occurring. Consider this your only and final warning...
 
Bumpus said:
Will said offenders still be beaten about the head and neck with an elephant scrotum before banhammer application?

Enquiring minds want to know.
Absolutely, I'll reserve a front seat in the gallery for you...
I'll bet it's never actually happed that a messageboard owner was sued because there was a link to an illegal stream on their messageboard. I guess it's possible that the NFL found about an illegal stream because sombody narced, but I find it hard to believe that they actually have someone go crawling through message boards looking for illegal streams. I guess if they knew about an illegal stream website, they could google the URL and see if any of the results are message board posts where the link was posted. That would be the only efficient way to do it, but that wouldn't find any inks posted in private message board sections. I'm not advocating for posting illegal stream links here, I'm just saying that the staff is probably being paranoid because most of the methods that would be used to find the illegal stream links are very inefficient.

There aren't any narcs here are there?😡😛

I mostly made this post so I can use the word narc.😛
 
1) I wouldn’t put much past some posters.

2) You might be underestimating the greed of the NFL and its owners.

3) It isn’t paranoia if they’re really out to get you.

;)
 
Are they out to get you? What do they look like. Junior @Jamesw has some spooky tendencies you know.

Flying all over Asia, private white unmarked Jets. Fronts as a lounge singer and bar investor. Perhaps he is a narc? Be careful what you say in these parts. Shhh...🙊
 
