 *********IMPORTANT EVERYONE READ PLEASE****** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*********IMPORTANT EVERYONE READ PLEASE******

13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
37,385
Reaction score
125,662
Location
Institutionalized in PA
I did not think I'd have to post this but DO NOT POST ILLEGAL STREAM LINKS IN THREADS ON THIS SITE. It violates the NFL's copyright laws and opens the site up to litigation from the NFL. Anyone publicly posting links to illegal streams WILL BE BANNED!
Reviewing the Official Gameday Thread, I came across a few instances of this occurring. Consider this your only and final warning...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom