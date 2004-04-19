Important Forum News!

FinHeavenAJ
Fellow Members:
The FinHeaven & Co Forums will be shut down at 10pm EST tonight. Sorry for the short notice; however, it's very important.
You see, many new, great features have to be added to the forums! Additionally, the new features will allow the forum to be much faster.
It's impossible to full explain the new features that the store will offer. However, I will say that, sadly, the store will not be operational for quite some time.
More news will come when the new forum is up!
Thank you for your understanding...
Sincerely,
Andrew Tatum
