Impressive, What Really Stands Out is......

When that snap got botched and SD steals the ball we were faced with important adversity right there. Especially in the last few weeks. We really weren’t expected to win in AZ but we did but I think we were expected to win this one at home. So when that plays gets botched it felt like a turning point in the game especially over the next 10 minutes and into the third quarter. And then Van Noy leaves the game I was like oh no, here it comes. The Fins the last 20 years give up the lead and crap the bed. Everytime!



This era and regime said no way. They were patient and didn’t panic and didn’t commit anymore boneheaded plays. They still made SD work for what they got.



Another important test and the Fins slayed another dragon. Things feel really good right now.