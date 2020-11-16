Impressive, What Really Stands Out is......

When that snap got botched and SD steals the ball we were faced with important adversity right there. Especially in the last few weeks. We really weren’t expected to win in AZ but we did but I think we were expected to win this one at home. So when that plays gets botched it felt like a turning point in the game especially over the next 10 minutes and into the third quarter. And then Van Noy leaves the game I was like oh no, here it comes. The Fins the last 20 years give up the lead and crap the bed. Everytime!

This era and regime said no way. They were patient and didn’t panic and didn’t commit anymore boneheaded plays. They still made SD work for what they got.

Another important test and the Fins slayed another dragon. Things feel really good right now.
 
Yeah, just when it looked like 21-0, the tide turned. Good to see Miami overcame that mistake. Could have been a blowout win instead.

Tua got away with a few throws as well, but overall a nice win. That blocked kick was huge, the running game had some big plays and the defensive game plan and execution were very good.
 
It woulda felt like a really different season right now if we lost today. We just beat the west coast teams and we had a SD team coming in with some bad luck losses so I think we really wanted this one because we should win it. Winning that game in AZ and then winning this one puts us up. We lose today and we lose that momentum we had
 
This was not an exciting game, but:
-Great point about the adversity after the botched snap. That game might have been over had we punched in a TD instead of fumbling.
But we were forced to play and hold on. If we get into the playoffs, we will play teams that will give us a taste of adversity. Get it now- I don't care about 2-6, the Chargers don't suck. They hurt themselves. With good coaching they could be a problem.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Yeah, just when it looked like 21-0, the tide turned. Good to see Miami overcame that mistake. Could have been a blowout win instead.

Tua got away with a few throws as well, but overall a nice win. That blocked kick was huge, the running game had some big plays and the defensive game plan and execution were very good.
And that just adds to it. Tua didn’t have a pro bowl outing and he made a couple of questionable throws but we overcome anyway
 
EasyRider said:
There are no easy wins in the NFL
Sure. But teams that got 2 wins, got there for a reason. No amount of clichés can deal with that simple reality.

If you have the better QB, Offensive line, Defense and riding a 4 game win streak, against a 2 win team traveling Cross country with a rookie prone to tight 3rd quarters and failing 4ths.

Yes that is a game you should win.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~ said:
Sure. But teams that got 2 wins, got there for a reason. No amount of clichés can deal with that simple reality.

If you have the better QB, Offensive line, Defense and riding a 4 game win streak, against a 2 win team traveling Cross country with a rookie prone to tight 3rd quarters and failing 4ths.

Yes that is a game you should win.
does that make Pitt any worse that they just eked out a win in Dallas last week. SD is a lot better than their record. I’m not saying they should be making any runs to the playoffs. But I would never overlook them on the schedule. Their offense moves the ball, they just lost about five heartbreakers.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~ said:
Sure. But teams that got 2 wins, got there for a reason. No amount of clichés can deal with that simple reality.

If you have the better QB, Offensive line, Defense and riding a 4 game win streak, against a 2 win team traveling Cross country with a rookie prone to tight 3rd quarters and failing 4ths.

Yes that is a game you should win.
Wait...Herbert has been damn good this year for a rookie. I don’t think it’s fair to say we have a better QB right now as if it’s Peyton Manning going up against Jay Fiedler.
 
EasyRider said:
does that make Pitt any worse that they just eked out a win in Dallas last week. SD is a lot better than their record. I’m not saying they should be making any runs to the playoffs. But I would never overlook them on the schedule. Their offense moves the ball, they just lost about five heartbreakers.
SD has tight loses because of their QB play after half. As for DAL and PITTS, who won? Miami could have won this game 10-9 and I wouldn't have been any less happy about it.

So the Jets should have me puckered up now days huh?
 
EasyRider said:
does that make Pitt any worse that they just eked out a win in Dallas last week. SD is a lot better than their record. I’m not saying they should be making any runs to the playoffs. But I would never overlook them on the schedule. Their offense moves the ball, they just lost about five heartbreakers.
Honestly the diff between them and us right now is coaching. Our staff is just better at having the team prepared to play.
 
