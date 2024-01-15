 In 2023 the Dolphins Were the Best in the NFL at... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In 2023 the Dolphins Were the Best in the NFL at...

...rehearsed and elaborate end zone celebrations after touchdowns.

Not the spontaneous kind that we see players engage in all the time, like spiking the ball and similar things, but an entirely different kind -- rehearsed and orchestrated with multiple players in a fairly elaborate manner.

To my knowledge no team in the league was anywhere near as good at orchestrating and performing those. The Dolphins were truly highly distinctive in that area among NFL teams in 2023. In fact if those had anything to do with winning games in the NFL, the Dolphins might've been so distinctive in the league that they would've won the Super Bowl.

Now, that may sound like quite a smart-ass point to make, but the purpose of the thread is to open that up for discussion, in terms of what it may signify about the team's culture and the impact their team culture may have had on their season.

What do folks here think? I'm truly interested in people's perspectives on that.
 
I wasn't totally against it but it's a really bad look now looking back at it. They didn't win **** and now look like a bunch of assholes for doing it. The bigger thing here is the coach putting up with that ****. The ****ing guy doesn't have an authoritive bone in his body.
 
Elaborate? Lol they literally spent one minute on it at the end of practices.
 
