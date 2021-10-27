 In a Good World | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In a Good World

In a good world, people are patient when the player who returns from an injury plays his heart out. This same player puts his team in his first two games back in a position to win, but they lose anyway and he is emotional after losing even though the organization is not supporting him. In a good world, the people who are not developing this player to be the best he can be are not coaches but fools and eventually get fired by a wise owner who truly cares about his team's players and fans.
In a good world, the NFL team is sovereign and does not allow another NFL team to pressure them or fool into accepting and trading for a bad deal they currently have on their hands.
In a good world that player who plays for the team he is on no matter what goes on to be a great person in Football and life.

The question the Miami Dolphins Organization and its fans need to ask is who is that player?
 
