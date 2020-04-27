In a Perfect World...

DPhinz_DPhinz
kids from college football programs would take into consideration that there may be no college football season next year, and more than a few would be kicking themselves for not coming out. Armed with that knowledge, how many studs would come out for the supplemental draft if they had a chance to recoup a possible entire missed year?
https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/...-draft-looms-large-due-to-impact-of-covid-19/
