In a Perfect World...

kids from college football programs would take into consideration that there may be no college football season next year, and more than a few would be kicking themselves for not coming out. Armed with that knowledge, how many studs would come out for the supplemental draft if they had a chance to recoup a possible entire missed year?

https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/...-draft-looms-large-due-to-impact-of-covid-19/
 
XFL would have been stacked this year if it hadn't gone bust due to the virus
 
I read that article a couple of days ago and was going to post something similar. Unfortunately Trevor Lawrence and Justine Fields aren't eligible. Its basically for a third year junior who went back to college. Those players would be eligible.
 
