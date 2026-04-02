In A Throwaway Season, Evaluating Willis Should Be Our Top Priority IMO

Dogbone34 said: I wouldn't pass on early elite defensive talent for Malik's 26 evaluation.



That feels short sighted.



Miami understands the roster deficiencies; it's an opportunity for everyone to prove.



Show us what you got in a tough situation... Click to expand...

This is fine, if a special defensive player our staff absolutely loves were to fall to us, then we are probably going to take him, and considering what side of the ball our HC came from, that probably would be a given.Players like Sonny Styles, David Bailey, Arvill Reese, Monsoon Delane, Celeb Downs, to name a few, if they were there when Miami picked, depending how our staff feels about them or other Defensive players, it would be tough to not go defense, but Vaark is 100% right, this is a very good opportunity to begin building the team we will be going to war with for the next 5 to 10 years, and knowing what we have with Malik or even Quinn Ewers is imperative to the finishing touches in 2027 to create a successful team.We need three things to be able to evaluate our QB and passing game best, RBs to be able to not make our offense one dementional (We have that in spades), a consistent O-line (I think we are closer then most think, but we need at least one more premium player), and of course WR (This is the position that in my mind we absolutely need to double dip early within the 1st, and 3rd round picks).Miami has 7 of the first 100 picks of this draft, if Miami gets an OLinemen, and 2 Wr with 3 of their first 7 picks, that leaves 4 picks early to be used on Defense...If this staff proves to be good to great at identifying talent, that is 4 key new defensive players, while Miami still also makes it easier to see what we have at QB with better talent around him.We can't leave it all for 2027, if we fix the offense as much as we can this year, and Malik (Or even Ewers) proves to be a dependable starting QB, we just saved ourselves from having to worry about the most important position in 2027 with our probable high pick next year.