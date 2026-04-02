 In A Throwaway Season, Evaluating Willis Should Be Our Top Priority IMO | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In A Throwaway Season, Evaluating Willis Should Be Our Top Priority IMO

Vaark

Vaark

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Wins vs losses are immaterial compared to giving Malik enough tools to make a fair assessment of his potential as a franchise QB.

Consequently I am all for drafting;

Best most appropriate
#11 OL
#30. WR
#43 OL or TE
#75 WR
....then start addressing the D

Just my opinion but if Malik can prove himself, our high 2027 picks can flesh out the best defensive backfield difference-makers
 
That is the trick, how do we adequately evaluate Willis with our depleted team. Even drafting weapons (receivers, TEs) and bolstering the line will not help this year. Most of these guys will take a 1-2 years to become pros.

I think Willis will keep it entertaining and be the bridge to groom a QB we draft in 2027 and perhaps later in the 2026 draft. If Willis elevates the team and becomes the guy we have the perfect stage already for the Green Bay QB room.
 
lurking said:
He’s been evaluated the last two years in Green Bay by the current staff. Pretty sure they know what they have.
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If they were 100% sure he was the answer, he would be making a lot more money. His 3 year contract is still very much a “prove it” deal. That is why improving the OL, giving him a #1 WR and a TE to throw to should be priorities. I’m sure they will still draft defense, but the team has way too many holes to be fixed in one year.
 
Best case scenario is Willis balls out for us this year and proves himself to be a legit NFL QB, but we still stink and end up with the 1st overall pick. Not needing a QB we can trade down for a buttload of picks from a teams that does, or we can draft an elite Non-QB player, like Jeremiah Smith.
 
claytonduper said:
That is the trick, how do we adequately evaluate Willis with our depleted team. Even drafting weapons (receivers, TEs) and bolstering the line will not help this year. Most of these guys will take a 1-2 years to become pros.

I think Willis will keep it entertaining and be the bridge to groom a QB we draft in 2027 and perhaps later in the 2026 draft. If Willis elevates the team and becomes the guy we have the perfect stage already for the Green Bay QB room.
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We have been evaluating QBs with depleted teams for 20+years, I'm sure we can manage to do it again this year.

I DO agree that he needs help, but get that help on the oline. At the very least it will keep him healthy.

WR issues are easy to spot and appoint blame.

None of these WRa are worth a first round pick over oline or edge though

Day 2 and later? Sure grab one or 2.
 
lurking said:
He’s been evaluated the last two years in Green Bay by the current staff. Pretty sure they know what they have.
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Well yes and no. Know how he looks in practice but have no idea how accomplished defenses and their coordinators will scheme against his strengths in real time
 
It's about winning, competing for Super Bowl. It's not about evaluating. He has 2+1 seasons. Building a team to evaluate Willis or Hef or anyone is the same thing as building the roster to win the Super Bowl.
 
TFK said:
Best case scenario is Willis balls out for us this year and proves himself to be a legit NFL QB, but we still stink and end up with the 1st overall pick. Not needing a QB we can trade down for a buttload of picks from a teams that does, or we can draft an elite Non-QB player, like Jeremiah Smith.
Click to expand...
Always wondered what a buttload meant. @circumstances over to you 😂
 
Dogbone34 said:
I wouldn't pass on early elite defensive talent for Malik's 26 evaluation.

That feels short sighted.

Miami understands the roster deficiencies; it's an opportunity for everyone to prove.

Show us what you got in a tough situation...
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This is fine, if a special defensive player our staff absolutely loves were to fall to us, then we are probably going to take him, and considering what side of the ball our HC came from, that probably would be a given.

Players like Sonny Styles, David Bailey, Arvill Reese, Monsoon Delane, Celeb Downs, to name a few, if they were there when Miami picked, depending how our staff feels about them or other Defensive players, it would be tough to not go defense, but Vaark is 100% right, this is a very good opportunity to begin building the team we will be going to war with for the next 5 to 10 years, and knowing what we have with Malik or even Quinn Ewers is imperative to the finishing touches in 2027 to create a successful team.

We need three things to be able to evaluate our QB and passing game best, RBs to be able to not make our offense one dementional (We have that in spades), a consistent O-line (I think we are closer then most think, but we need at least one more premium player), and of course WR (This is the position that in my mind we absolutely need to double dip early within the 1st, and 3rd round picks).

Miami has 7 of the first 100 picks of this draft, if Miami gets an OLinemen, and 2 Wr with 3 of their first 7 picks, that leaves 4 picks early to be used on Defense...If this staff proves to be good to great at identifying talent, that is 4 key new defensive players, while Miami still also makes it easier to see what we have at QB with better talent around him.

We can't leave it all for 2027, if we fix the offense as much as we can this year, and Malik (Or even Ewers) proves to be a dependable starting QB, we just saved ourselves from having to worry about the most important position in 2027 with our probable high pick next year.
 
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