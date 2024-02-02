 In Addition to Tyreek, Now Jevon Holland Claims Fangio Was Actually Fired | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In Addition to Tyreek, Now Jevon Holland Claims Fangio Was Actually Fired

Listen to this below. Pretty straightforward. He uses the word "fired" pretty clearly. Tyreek posted a video a few days ago, where he also referred to Fangio's "firing." I thought that was just a poor choice of words from Tyreek, who was generally complimentary of Fangio, so I didn’t think it was a crafty way of burying Fangio and leaking the news he was actually fired. But Tyreek combined with what Jevon Holland is saying, maybe it wasn't a poor choice of words, and Fangio actually was fired. PS I don't really believe Holland when he claims his kicking rocks post had nothing to do with Fangio. PPS if Fangio was actually fired, as opposed to choosing to leave, not sure if this makes me feel better or worse about the whole situation. I guess it makes me feel mixed. On the one hand, he didn't fit in to the teams culture, so they fired him, good. On the other hand, who is wrong about what makes a winning culture? That I am much less certain about.

 
