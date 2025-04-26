In depth look at Jonah Savaiinaea and Draft Grades/Reactions

Finsup1981
From various sites:
From Bob McGinn
2. JONAH SAVAIINAEA, Arizona (6-4, 324, 4.99, 1-2): Three-year starter at right tackle. “He feels like a guard all day long,” said one scout. “He’s so big and square. His foot quickness and overall athleticism on the edge will be a concern for a lot of teams. You put him in there just as a 335-pound mauling guard, you might end up getting a really good player.” Third-year junior with 36 starts. “He’s a borderline first-rounder,” a second scout said. “He was a right tackle and he’ll play right tackle or guard. He also was their emergency left tackle and wasn’t bad doing it. There’s something to this guy. This guy’s really powerful and will start for somebody. The way he ran and worked out, he might slip into the first.” Besides a sub-5 40, he mustered a 29-inch vertical jump and an 8-10 broad jump. “At the Senior Bowl he played some guard and looked more natural there,” a third scout said. “When you got him too far out in space he didn’t play with his length. He’s a big, agile guy. He’s got anchor strength. He can bend. I like the athlete and the mover a little better than the complete football player.” Arms were 33 7/8, hands were 10 ¼. “I moved him inside but I just don’t think he’s very good,” said a fourth scout. “Slow feet, barely gets in the way. Not an athlete by any stretch. He struggles on the edges in pass pro because he doesn’t move his feet or adjust well enough. His only chance is as a big guard.” Three-star recruit from American Samoa. Played as a prep in Honolulu.
Draftbook
Reason has been pounding the table for him and Grant here’s his reaction
Reason
@the_real_reason
Jonah Savaiinaea, like Kenneth Grant, was one of my top man crushes of this draft class.He was my OG2 when I dropped my big board a few weeks back. Offers you both guard and tackle flexibility if you are in a pinch ash he played RG, LT and RT at ArizonaHas the combination of everything you’re looking for especially if you’re the Miami Dolphins; he’s strong as an ox, moves very well for a man his size and isn’t a liability pulling, reach blocking, in open space while he isn’t a stiff or slow mover to the second level plus he has that nasty side you want to see from you trench players especially on the interior he has good length to his frame at 6’4, 324 lbs., 10’ 1/4 hands and almost 34’ inch armsPlays with good pad level, technique and mixed in with his previously mentioned length, he’s hard to win leverage wars againstNot only can Jonah Savaiinaea deliver a ton of power at the point of attack or with his devastating punch, he can take on power really well with his anchorReally good pass blocker and run blocker, he passes off blocks well, makes his pre snap and post snap IDs across the line for movement indicating blitzes, loopers coming his way, stunts, etc. and he’s always looking to make a block, he’s relentless. Can he handle twitchy/explosive rushers a bit better at the next level? Lateral movement is just Hand placement can get erratic causing him to lose his block and he’s not overly explosive in short areas.
Brady Balhorn loves him
Brady Balhorn - BNB Football
@BnbFootball
·
I ranked 320 draft eligible guards. Jonah Savaiinaea was NUMBER ONE. Elite athletic ability for his size, sturdy NFL-ready frame, positional versatility. We’ll look back and wonder how he wasn’t a first round pick.
Edwin, always salty
Edwin
@EdwinSphere
·
Apr 7
Jonah Savaiinaea is a popular pick for the Dolphins, but not for me. Great footwork and athletic ability, but weak strength and “punch” at the point of contact; nearly nonexistent. Good looking rep here but lacks power and nonchalant attitude at the end.
Draft Grades starting with 33rd team
37. MIAMI DOLPHINS
SB Nation
I think the Dolphins gave up a lot to move up here, but Savaiinaea could be considered one of the best guards left on the board. He’s got long arms, moves really well in a phone booth and has the power to finish blocks. The Dolphins need some aggression up front, and Savaiinaea fits that bill.
SB Nation
Savaiinaea, who started in all 36 games he appeared in, played left tackle, right tackle and right guard. He’s a physical blocker who plays with balance in passing sets. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s competing for a starting job as a rookie. —GM
Scouting report: Savaiinaea primarily played right tackle at Arizona, but is better suited to play guard at the next level. He has plenty of length with 33⅞-inch arms, and his reach allows him to win the punch when he times it right. Savaiinaea has adequate lateral range in pass sets, but inside speed counters are tough for him to counteract. As a run blocker, he struggles to keep his legs moving, though he displaces defenders on down blocks. The wide-bodied Savaiinaea has a chance to start inside as a pro.
Grade B
Bleacher Report
Ric Tapia/Getty Images
Strengths: Thick, powerful frame, strong hands, quick out of his stance, comfortable working in space
Weaknesses: Struggles to recover after initial pop or set, slow to anchor, opens up too early
Grade: A
The Miami Dolphins traded up No. 37 overall and surrendered a late third-rounder to ensure they improved in the trenches, which they desperately needed.
On Day 1 of the draft, Miami prioritized getting stronger at the point of attack on defense. Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea should help the Dolphins do the same on the other side of the line of scrimmage. He can be an immediate tone-setter along the offensive interior, particularly at right guard.
Savaiinaea started games at right guard, right tackle and left tackle at Arizona. Versatility is a huge part of his game.
Offensive linemen often discuss how odd it is to flip sides and forgo years of built-in muscle memory. Savaiinaea doesn't feel the same way.
"I can play both sides in the league," Savaiinaea told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I'm super grateful for the opportunity to play outside and inside. Home for me is I want to put hands on guys right now and just stone them on the line.
Yahoo
A lineman! The Dolphins needed beef up front after the retirement of Terron Armstead and added a talented, explosive one here in Savaiinaea. The Dolphins want to be a team that runs the ball well and this is a move in the right direction.
Player comparison: Jordan Morgan
From Bob McGinn
