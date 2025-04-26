 In depth look at Jonah Savaiinaea and Draft Grades/Reactions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In depth look at Jonah Savaiinaea and Draft Grades/Reactions

From various sites:
From Bob McGinn

2. JONAH SAVAIINAEA, Arizona (6-4, 324, 4.99, 1-2): Three-year starter at right tackle. “He feels like a guard all day long,” said one scout. “He’s so big and square. His foot quickness and overall athleticism on the edge will be a concern for a lot of teams. You put him in there just as a 335-pound mauling guard, you might end up getting a really good player.” Third-year junior with 36 starts. “He’s a borderline first-rounder,” a second scout said. “He was a right tackle and he’ll play right tackle or guard. He also was their emergency left tackle and wasn’t bad doing it. There’s something to this guy. This guy’s really powerful and will start for somebody. The way he ran and worked out, he might slip into the first.” Besides a sub-5 40, he mustered a 29-inch vertical jump and an 8-10 broad jump. “At the Senior Bowl he played some guard and looked more natural there,” a third scout said. “When you got him too far out in space he didn’t play with his length. He’s a big, agile guy. He’s got anchor strength. He can bend. I like the athlete and the mover a little better than the complete football player.” Arms were 33 7/8, hands were 10 ¼. “I moved him inside but I just don’t think he’s very good,” said a fourth scout. “Slow feet, barely gets in the way. Not an athlete by any stretch. He struggles on the edges in pass pro because he doesn’t move his feet or adjust well enough. His only chance is as a big guard.” Three-star recruit from American Samoa. Played as a prep in Honolulu.

Draftbook
1745654872749.png

Reason has been pounding the table for him and Grant here's his reaction

Reason

@the_real_reason

Jonah Savaiinaea, like Kenneth Grant, was one of my top man crushes of this draft class.He was my OG2 when I dropped my big board a few weeks back. Offers you both guard and tackle flexibility if you are in a pinch ash he played RG, LT and RT at ArizonaHas the combination of everything you’re looking for especially if you’re the Miami Dolphins; he’s strong as an ox, moves very well for a man his size and isn’t a liability pulling, reach blocking, in open space while he isn’t a stiff or slow mover to the second level plus he has that nasty side you want to see from you trench players especially on the interior he has good length to his frame at 6’4, 324 lbs., 10’ 1/4 hands and almost 34’ inch armsPlays with good pad level, technique and mixed in with his previously mentioned length, he’s hard to win leverage wars againstNot only can Jonah Savaiinaea deliver a ton of power at the point of attack or with his devastating punch, he can take on power really well with his anchorReally good pass blocker and run blocker, he passes off blocks well, makes his pre snap and post snap IDs across the line for movement indicating blitzes, loopers coming his way, stunts, etc. and he’s always looking to make a block, he’s relentless. Can he handle twitchy/explosive rushers a bit better at the next level? Lateral movement is just Hand placement can get erratic causing him to lose his block and he’s not overly explosive in short areas.

Brady Balhorn loves him

Brady Balhorn - BNB Football

@BnbFootball
·
I ranked 320 draft eligible guards. Jonah Savaiinaea was NUMBER ONE. Elite athletic ability for his size, sturdy NFL-ready frame, positional versatility. We’ll look back and wonder how he wasn’t a first round pick.

Edwin, always salty


Edwin
@EdwinSphere
·
Apr 7

Jonah Savaiinaea is a popular pick for the Dolphins, but not for me. Great footwork and athletic ability, but weak strength and “punch” at the point of contact; nearly nonexistent. Good looking rep here but lacks power and nonchalant attitude at the end.

Draft Grades starting with 33rd team

37. MIAMI DOLPHINS
Miami Dolphins Logo

Selection: Jonah Savaiinaea, OG

Positives

  • Terrific athlete who excels when moving in space and hunting targets
  • Thickly built with good natural power
  • Patient as a pass blocker and doesn't panic

Negatives

  • Lower-body lacks anchor strength
  • Can be slow to pick up on stunts
  • Flexibility is surprisingly poor despite athleticism

TEAM FIT

Miami had to walk out of Day 2 with a starting-level guard, and Jonah Savaiinaea was the best on the board. Moving up for Savaiinaea made sense, given what was on the line if they missed on him. Savaiinaea's lack of lower-body power is concerning for Year 1 but he can be a Pro Bowl guard in time.

GRADE: B+


SB Nation

37. TRADE: Miami Dolphins (via Las Vegas Raiders): Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

Grade: B+

I think the Dolphins gave up a lot to move up here, but Savaiinaea could be considered one of the best guards left on the board. He’s got long arms, moves really well in a phone booth and has the power to finish blocks. The Dolphins need some aggression up front, and Savaiinaea fits that bill.

SB Nation

37. Miami Dolphins

Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona

The Dolphins finally added offensive line help. The 6' 4", 342-pound Savaiinaea displayed versatility and durability in three seasons with the Wildcats.

Savaiinaea, who started in all 36 games he appeared in, played left tackle, right tackle and right guard. He’s a physical blocker who plays with balance in passing sets. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s competing for a starting job as a rookie. —GM

Scouting report: Savaiinaea primarily played right tackle at Arizona, but is better suited to play guard at the next level. He has plenty of length with 33⅞-inch arms, and his reach allows him to win the punch when he times it right. Savaiinaea has adequate lateral range in pass sets, but inside speed counters are tough for him to counteract. As a run blocker, he struggles to keep his legs moving, though he displaces defenders on down blocks. The wide-bodied Savaiinaea has a chance to start inside as a pro.


Grade B

Bleacher Report

37. Miami Dolphins (via LVR): Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona​

5 of 70
Colorado v Arizona

Ric Tapia/Getty Images
Strengths: Thick, powerful frame, strong hands, quick out of his stance, comfortable working in space
Weaknesses: Struggles to recover after initial pop or set, slow to anchor, opens up too early

Grade: A

The Miami Dolphins traded up No. 37 overall and surrendered a late third-rounder to ensure they improved in the trenches, which they desperately needed.
On Day 1 of the draft, Miami prioritized getting stronger at the point of attack on defense. Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea should help the Dolphins do the same on the other side of the line of scrimmage. He can be an immediate tone-setter along the offensive interior, particularly at right guard.
Savaiinaea started games at right guard, right tackle and left tackle at Arizona. Versatility is a huge part of his game.
Offensive linemen often discuss how odd it is to flip sides and forgo years of built-in muscle memory. Savaiinaea doesn't feel the same way.
"I can play both sides in the league," Savaiinaea told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I'm super grateful for the opportunity to play outside and inside. Home for me is I want to put hands on guys right now and just stone them on the line.

Yahoo

5. (37). Miami Dolphins (from Raiders): OG Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona)​

Grade: A-

A lineman! The Dolphins needed beef up front after the retirement of Terron Armstead and added a talented, explosive one here in Savaiinaea. The Dolphins want to be a team that runs the ball well and this is a move in the right direction.

Player comparison: Jordan Morgan
 
CBS Sports​

37. Dolphins (from Raiders): Jonah Savaiinaea, OT/G, Arizona​

Grade: A-

Another pick in the trenches for the Dolphins. New philosophy. Smart. Collegiate OT who's probably a OG in the NFL. Just enough athleticism to hold up against athletic rushers. Wins with power and length. High floor. Love this pick for Dolphins and not an overpayment on draft pick trade chart.

NFL.com

A-
Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

Round 2 (No. 37): OG Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Day 1 grade: B-

Analysis:
  • I loved the Dolphins’ move up for Savaiinaea; Miami needed to add a physical presence up front. Although Savaiinaea started at both guard and tackle at various points during his three-year college career, expect him to play primarily inside at the next level.
  • The trade up for the Arizona OL did cost the Fins their third-round pick, however, which they might’ve used to find help in the secondary. They’ll now need to target that area with one or more of their seven picks on Saturday.
PFF Grade

37. MIAMI DOLPHINS (FROM RAIDERS): T JONAH SAVAIINAEA, ARIZONA

Pick Grade: Average

After adding some size to the interior defensive line in Round 1, Miami turns around and moves up to improve the offensive line. Savaiinaea has starting experience at both tackle and guard across three seasons at Arizona and makes sense as a fit in the Dolphins’ zone rushing scheme. He graded in the 88th percentile among qualifiers in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the past three seasons.

ESPN

Round 2, No. 37 overall (from Las Vegas): Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona​

My take: There's a common goal for the Dolphins after their first two picks -- beef up the trenches. Savaiinaea is a versatile lineman who played multiple positions at Arizona, which is a trait the Dolphins value. With the interior offensive line class largely taken, Savaiinaea represented Miami's final opportunity to find a starting caliber guard in the draft, addressing one of its two glaring needs after Day 1. He isn't a perfect prospect, but he gives the Dolphins more upside than any other young guard on their roster.


Will he start as a rookie? He should get every opportunity to win the currently vacant job. Savaiinaea's main competition at left guard is veteran Liam Eichenberg, who is better suited as a priority backup. Miami could add a veteran free agent to compete for the role, but Savaiinaea has a fairly clear path to playing time early in his career.

What's next: The Dolphins traded picks 48, 98 and 135 for picks 37 and 143, meaning they're not on the clock again until the fourth round. Cornerback remains Miami's most prevalent need and should be addressed on Day 3 -- or via free agency.

Pre draft Analysis
Savaiinaea lined up at right tackle, left tackle and right guard in college. At the combine, he tied for the second-fastest 10-yard split (1.72) out of the offensive linemen and ran a 4.95 40-yard dash. Those are impressive numbers for an offensive lineman, especially one who weighs 324 pounds. He played guard in four games in 2023, and he's a better pass blocker on the inside than at tackle. Savaiinaea's length and frame make it tough to get around him when he plays inside. He moves well enough to mirror when his footwork is sound, and he's strong enough to anchor when he wins with his hands. He primarily played offensive tackle, and he can provide depth there in the NFL. He's not a fundamentally sound run blocker, but he is big enough to wall off defenders and strong enough to get push. -- Steve Muench

Post-Draft Analysis​

Miami's offensive line needed attention after Terron Armstead retired, with the interior positions particularly needing an upgrade (even after signing James Daniels). I had Savaiinaea ranked No. 69, so this represents a reach, but the interior offensive line class has largely been wiped out. The Dolphins' trade to move up clearly shows they saw this as a priority, and Savaiinaea as a value. -- Matt Miller

MJ

37. Miami Dolphins (via Las Vegas Raiders): Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona​

  • Grade: B+
The Dolphins signed James Daniels in free agency but still could use some reinforcements on the offensive line. Savaiinaea played tackle at Arizona but projects best at guard at the NFL level. Miami's prioritizing protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a guard who should fit their philosophy well.

Walter Football
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT/G, Arizona – A- Grade
Unlike the Seattle second-round pick, predicting this pick was much trickier. The Dolphins needed everything. One big hole is left tackle, thanks to Terron Armstead’s retirement. Jonah Savaiinaea is an athletic left tackle who fits the range in the second round. He can also play guard and fill a huge need at that position. The Dolphins only gave up a third and a very small swap early on Day 3 for this move up, so it was a great value.

Sporting News
37. Miami Dolphins (from Raiders): Jonah Savaiinaea, G/OT, Arizona (6-4, 324 pounds)

  • Grade: B
Savaiinaea is a powerful but very nimble run blocker with outside athleticism built to give him an edge inside. He fills a big need for the Dolphins, who still will be in the market for a true tackle later in the draft.
 
Think there is a theme with both our picks. They are young; Grant won't turn 22 until October and Savaiinaea won't turn 22 until January. However, they are still day 1 starters. They both have a ton of untapped potential, but they are not projects. Beyond that, both of them were healthy throughout college.
 
Great post. Thanks for aggregating. 👍🎉
 
I like the player, hate that we lost a Top 100 pick to get him. If the offense looks like 2023 and Tua plays all 17 games to quote the Rams GM "f them picks"
 
I love how these so-called scouts don't even agree on basic details.

From the first snapshot:
"Active feet in pass protection. Rarely caught on his heels."

vs the Bob McGinn list:
“Slow feet, barely gets in the way. Not an athlete by any stretch. He struggles on the edges in pass pro because he doesn’t move his feet or adjust well enough. His only chance is as a big guard.”

SMDH. You watch the guy play and you wonder what these "scouts" are watching.
 
mekadave said:
I love how these so-called scouts don't even agree on basic details.

From the first snapshot:
"Active feet in pass protection. Rarely caught on his heels."

vs the Bob McGinn list:
“Slow feet, barely gets in the way. Not an athlete by any stretch. He struggles on the edges in pass pro because he doesn’t move his feet or adjust well enough. His only chance is as a big guard.”

SMDH. You watch the guy play and you wonder what these "scouts" are watching.
Click to expand...
I think he puts in the contrasting opinions to show that 2 scouts could be looking at the same player and seeing 2 different things, like your example you illustrated above

So if they disagree like that at that point I watch tape and figure out which scout I agree with.
 
Reminds me of a faster Mike iupati. Although iupati had better lower half strength.

Agree with the flexibility is surprisingly poor despite the athleticism. He looks stiff to me.

Like iupati the redirect quickness is lacking I don’t see much short area quickness there at all. So while a kick inside will help guys who do have elite quickness I think will give him problems.

Don’t see much ability to recover he’s heavy handed which helps and fast in a straight line a little stiff with anything else.

I’d put him at right guard and kick Daniels to left. But that lower half does need to develop from a strength standpoint.

More hand strength and straight line speed athlete than technician. Bit of a mauler with some of it.

Has a tendency to take guys to ground which in the pros will get called for holding.

Don’t think I’d have made that trade personally and gave up 98 but eich absolutely had to be out of the top 5 and that was outside of a more dynamic plan b at qb priority #1 for me.
 
hoops said:
Reminds me of a faster Mike iupati. Although iupati had better lower half strength.

Agree with the flexibility is surprisingly poor despite the athleticism. He looks stiff to me.

Like iupati the redirect quickness is lacking I don’t see much short area quickness there at all. So while a kick inside will help guys who do have elite quickness I think will give him problems.

Don’t see much ability to recover he’s heavy handed which helps and fast in a straight line a little stiff with anything else.

I’d put him at right guard and kick Daniels to left. But that lower half does need to develop from a strength standpoint.

More hand strength and straight line speed athlete than technician. Bit of a mauler with some of it.

Has a tendency to take guys to ground which in the pros will get called for holding.

Don’t think I’d have made that trade personally and gave up 98 but eich absolutely had to be out of the top 5 and that was outside of a more dynamic plan b at qb priority #1 for me.
💯
 
hoops said:
Reminds me of a faster Mike iupati. Although iupati had better lower half strength.

Agree with the flexibility is surprisingly poor despite the athleticism. He looks stiff to me.

Like iupati the redirect quickness is lacking I don’t see much short area quickness there at all. So while a kick inside will help guys who do have elite quickness I think will give him problems.

Don’t see much ability to recover he’s heavy handed which helps and fast in a straight line a little stiff with anything else.

I’d put him at right guard and kick Daniels to left. But that lower half does need to develop from a strength standpoint.

More hand strength and straight line speed athlete than technician. Bit of a mauler with some of it.

Has a tendency to take guys to ground which in the pros will get called for holding.

Don’t think I’d have made that trade personally and gave up 98 but eich absolutely had to be out of the top 5 and that was outside of a more dynamic plan b at qb priority #1 for me.
I think he has a real problem anchoring in space, his brain doesn’t tell his legs fast enough when to anchor down.. obviously closer quarters will help because I see it happen a lot when the defenders are getting that head start from the edge.

I do have him higher rated the Hunt coming out
 
mekadave said:
I love how these so-called scouts don't even agree on basic details.

From the first snapshot:
"Active feet in pass protection. Rarely caught on his heels."

vs the Bob McGinn list:
“Slow feet, barely gets in the way. Not an athlete by any stretch. He struggles on the edges in pass pro because he doesn’t move his feet or adjust well enough. His only chance is as a big guard.”

SMDH. You watch the guy play and you wonder what these "scouts" are watching.
Lol, this is why I chuckle when people try to claim or use some random or multiple scouts assessment as proof of a specific player.

Look at Grant. There was a post that showed like 7 diferrinh I scouts opinions of him. They ranged from he'll be a bust to he'll be the best DT in this draft.

When scouts can have such huge disagreement, it's hard for me to take seriously someone criticizing a pick because of a random scouts/ GMS or analysts opinion.

Same thing with Jonah. One says he has quick feet another says he doesn't. So it will come down to your individual bias or assessment of said player.

We have multiple draft GURUS in this site. They are very wise, intelligent and spent time analyzing this stuff. Yet with our first 2 picks I have seen from these guys how we had a phenomenal draft, to it was a meh draft. Specifically first 3 picks.

I respect all their opinions, even if I disagree. But it goes to show you, 2 people looking at the same film come up with 2 diferrent opinions.

So... In the end, well side with the evaluation that confirms our bias or opinion.

For me, I thought it was a great draft with our first 4 picks ( including the trade away). To me, I wish we did that every draft where we take a 3rd, 4th and trade it for a round higher the next year. Something the Patriots used to do every year. It seemed like they would always trade their 2nd for a future 1st.
 
djphinfan said:
I think he has a real problem anchoring in space, his brain doesn’t tell his legs fast enough when to anchor down.. obviously closer quarters will help because I see it happen a lot when the defenders are getting that head start from the edge.

I do have him higher rated the Hunt coming out
Hunt was like a poor mans Larry Allen in college. Never quite lived up to that physical force in the pros Allen played with but a top 50 grade as a guard yes I agreed with. Didn’t have tackle feet so I knew that wasn’t gonna be an option. That said id have taken hunt over the zona kid every time. I’m tellin ya short area lateral quickness is a huge deal. Anywhere. You have to be able to recover and match.

I pretty much take guards off my board that don’t have short area lateral quickness. I do something else.
 
Dane Brugler has him 4th

A three-year starter at Arizona, Savaiinaea was an interchangeable tackle in former offensive coordinator Dino Babers’ pass-heavy spread scheme. Primarily a guard in high school, he was a Freshman All-American guard for the Wildcats before being pushed to tackle the past two seasons. He split his time almost evenly between right tackle (364 snaps) and left tackle (345) in 2024, but he didn’t complain about the shuffling (Savaiinaea: “Wherever my coaches want me, I’ll play there. Whatever the team needs.”).

A physically imposing blocker, Savaiinaea is both alert and powerful, with the competitive demeanor to complete the mission. Though he is a solid athlete, he will struggle versus two-way go rushers and too easily turn his hips and lose positioning in space, opening a path to the quarterback. Overall, Savaiinaea has the length and functional movements to stay at tackle, but his square play style projects best inside at guard, where he can use his bear claws to control the man in front of him. He should compete for starting reps as early as his rookie season.

Round 2

Testing
TYPE HT WT HAND ARM WING 40 20 10 VJ BJ SS 3C BP NOTES
Combine 6041 324 101/4″ 337/8″ 821/4″ 4.95 2.87 1.72 29″ 8′10″ 4.66 DNP DNP No three-cone, bench (choice)
Pro Day 6034 325 103/8″ 34″ 82″ DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP

Strengths
Massive frame with well-proportioned thickness and long arms
Plays balanced in pass sets to square and mirror
Efficient quickness pre- and post-contact and transfers weight well on combos
Large, physical hands to snatch and stun at contact
Runs his feet to create movement in run game (1.72-second 10-yard split was fastest at combine among prospects weighing 315 pounds or more)
Functional pulling range and closes well on targets in space
Plays hard — eyes are always searching for the next block
Flagged only once in 2024 (holding on Kansas State tape)
Didn’t start lifting weights until high school and has learned how to take care of his body
NFL scouts say his swagger helped maintain Arizona’s culture after Jedd Fisch left following 2023 season
Started 36 straight games, spread across three positions

Weaknesses
Struggles to recover once rushers win inside leverage
Stiffness in lower half becomes more noticeable when asked to expand lateral range
Upright with inconsistent knee bend and anchor
Needs to become more consistent replacing hands as pass blocker
Inconsistent hip roll when leveraging in run game
Falls off too many second-level blocks — needs to keep his feet underneath him


Jonah Savaiinaea (Savuh-Nye-A-uh), the second oldest of four children (three boys, one girl), was born and raised in American Samoa with his parents (Joe and Annette). He grew up singing in church and playing multiple instruments, including piano and guitar. Savaiinaea didn’t play football until seventh grade, when his friends convinced him to join the team. It wasn’t love at first sight, but given his size and athleticism, football quickly became his main activity. Savaiinaea convinced his parents to let him attend high school on the mainland, in Hawaii, to get more looks from college football programs. His brother (Julian), who is one year younger, also made the move and is now a rising redshirt sophomore defensive lineman at Arizona.

Savaiinaea moved to Hawaii in 2017 and enrolled at St. Louis High, a Catholic all-boys school in Honolulu that has produced numerous NFL players, including Tua Tagovailoa, Marcus Mariota and Olin Kreutz. After starting at left guard as a freshman, he moved over to right guard as a 365-pound sophomore and helped lead St. Louis to a 12-1 record and the 2019 state championship. It was the school’s fourth straight title, and that team included future FBS players such as quarterback Jayden de Laura and linebacker Nick Herbig. The 2020 football season was canceled in Hawaii, so Savaiinaea only saw action in controlled spring scrimmages. For his senior season, Savaiinaea started at right guard (at 345 pounds) and earned all-state honors in 2021. He also played for a club team called the Trench Dawgz.

A three-star recruit, Savaiinaea was the 27th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 3 recruit in Hawaii. After his sophomore season, he received his first scholarship offer from Hawaii, followed by offers from UNLV and Arizona State. With Hawaii native and NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae coaching the offensive line for head coach Herm Edwards’ Arizona State staff, the Sun Devils were an early favorite. However, Mawae left Arizona State after the 2020 season, and Arizona ramped up its recruitment of Savaiinaea in spring of 2021. After taking a visit to Tucson and connecting with former offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, Savaiinaea committed to the Wildcats in June 2021 (it helped that Arizona also offered his younger brother).

He was the eighth-ranked recruit in former head coach Jedd Fisch’s 2022 class (wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was No. 1). Savaiinaea was recruited as a guard, but he played the majority of his career at Arizona at tackle. He elected to forgo his final season and enter the NFL Draft. Savaiinaea accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl.
 
