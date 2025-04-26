In depth look at Jonah Savaiinaea and Draft Grades/Reactions

Dane Brugler has him 4th



A three-year starter at Arizona, Savaiinaea was an interchangeable tackle in former offensive coordinator Dino Babers’ pass-heavy spread scheme. Primarily a guard in high school, he was a Freshman All-American guard for the Wildcats before being pushed to tackle the past two seasons. He split his time almost evenly between right tackle (364 snaps) and left tackle (345) in 2024, but he didn’t complain about the shuffling (Savaiinaea: “Wherever my coaches want me, I’ll play there. Whatever the team needs.”).



A physically imposing blocker, Savaiinaea is both alert and powerful, with the competitive demeanor to complete the mission. Though he is a solid athlete, he will struggle versus two-way go rushers and too easily turn his hips and lose positioning in space, opening a path to the quarterback. Overall, Savaiinaea has the length and functional movements to stay at tackle, but his square play style projects best inside at guard, where he can use his bear claws to control the man in front of him. He should compete for starting reps as early as his rookie season.



Round 2



Testing

TYPE HT WT HAND ARM WING 40 20 10 VJ BJ SS 3C BP NOTES

Combine 6041 324 101/4″ 337/8″ 821/4″ 4.95 2.87 1.72 29″ 8′10″ 4.66 DNP DNP No three-cone, bench (choice)

Pro Day 6034 325 103/8″ 34″ 82″ DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP



Strengths

Massive frame with well-proportioned thickness and long arms

Plays balanced in pass sets to square and mirror

Efficient quickness pre- and post-contact and transfers weight well on combos

Large, physical hands to snatch and stun at contact

Runs his feet to create movement in run game (1.72-second 10-yard split was fastest at combine among prospects weighing 315 pounds or more)

Functional pulling range and closes well on targets in space

Plays hard — eyes are always searching for the next block

Flagged only once in 2024 (holding on Kansas State tape)

Didn’t start lifting weights until high school and has learned how to take care of his body

NFL scouts say his swagger helped maintain Arizona’s culture after Jedd Fisch left following 2023 season

Started 36 straight games, spread across three positions



Weaknesses

Struggles to recover once rushers win inside leverage

Stiffness in lower half becomes more noticeable when asked to expand lateral range

Upright with inconsistent knee bend and anchor

Needs to become more consistent replacing hands as pass blocker

Inconsistent hip roll when leveraging in run game

Falls off too many second-level blocks — needs to keep his feet underneath him





Jonah Savaiinaea (Savuh-Nye-A-uh), the second oldest of four children (three boys, one girl), was born and raised in American Samoa with his parents (Joe and Annette). He grew up singing in church and playing multiple instruments, including piano and guitar. Savaiinaea didn’t play football until seventh grade, when his friends convinced him to join the team. It wasn’t love at first sight, but given his size and athleticism, football quickly became his main activity. Savaiinaea convinced his parents to let him attend high school on the mainland, in Hawaii, to get more looks from college football programs. His brother (Julian), who is one year younger, also made the move and is now a rising redshirt sophomore defensive lineman at Arizona.



Savaiinaea moved to Hawaii in 2017 and enrolled at St. Louis High, a Catholic all-boys school in Honolulu that has produced numerous NFL players, including Tua Tagovailoa, Marcus Mariota and Olin Kreutz. After starting at left guard as a freshman, he moved over to right guard as a 365-pound sophomore and helped lead St. Louis to a 12-1 record and the 2019 state championship. It was the school’s fourth straight title, and that team included future FBS players such as quarterback Jayden de Laura and linebacker Nick Herbig. The 2020 football season was canceled in Hawaii, so Savaiinaea only saw action in controlled spring scrimmages. For his senior season, Savaiinaea started at right guard (at 345 pounds) and earned all-state honors in 2021. He also played for a club team called the Trench Dawgz.



A three-star recruit, Savaiinaea was the 27th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 3 recruit in Hawaii. After his sophomore season, he received his first scholarship offer from Hawaii, followed by offers from UNLV and Arizona State. With Hawaii native and NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae coaching the offensive line for head coach Herm Edwards’ Arizona State staff, the Sun Devils were an early favorite. However, Mawae left Arizona State after the 2020 season, and Arizona ramped up its recruitment of Savaiinaea in spring of 2021. After taking a visit to Tucson and connecting with former offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, Savaiinaea committed to the Wildcats in June 2021 (it helped that Arizona also offered his younger brother).



He was the eighth-ranked recruit in former head coach Jedd Fisch’s 2022 class (wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was No. 1). Savaiinaea was recruited as a guard, but he played the majority of his career at Arizona at tackle. He elected to forgo his final season and enter the NFL Draft. Savaiinaea accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl.