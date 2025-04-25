In depth look at Kenneth Grant and Draft Grades/Reactions

Finsup1981
From different sites:
From MrClean favorite Bob McGinn
4. KENNETH GRANT, Michigan (6-3 ½, 330, 5.13, 1-2): Third-year junior. “Reminds me a little bit of Richard Seymour and Kevin Williams, that type of guy,” one scout said. “Because I don’t think he’s a true noseguard the way he runs. More of the bigger 3-technique guy, but he’s so big he kind of creates his own (model) because not many are as big as him and can run like him. He has some pass rush, and I think that will only improve when he understands what is needed from him.” Played sparingly as a true freshman before starting five games in 2023 and 12 in ’24. “I like him better than Graham,” said a second scout. “He has length, push. He’s aggressive. I’d take him over Mazi Smith.” Arms were 33 ½, hands were 10 1/8. “He was way better than Graham,” a third scout said. “Not even close. Some rawness. Not a ton of experience. Pretty smooth movement for a big man. He’s got some inside pass rush. Power rush is really good. Really stout at the point. Hands are a little inconsistent on his pass-rush moves. The arrow is really up.” Finished with 69 tackles (12 for loss), 6 ½ sacks and 10 passes defensed. “Big body that demands double teams,” a fourth scout said. “Plugs up space. He played extremely hard. He’s got good range just due to the effort and playing to the whistle. Long arms to affect the passing lanes. He’s a really good player.” Three-star recruit from Merrillville, Ind. Also started at guard as a prep senior. Threw the shot put in track. “He’s gigantic and all … but I was really disappointed,” a fifth scout said. “Big ol’ dude is just a non-factor. ‘Are you going to make a play at any point?’ Plays upright, gets killed by angle blocks, doesn’t have great feel. I don’t see it. He’s seventh on my list of DTs.” Added a sixth scout: “He’s technically unsound. I can see the conditioning being an issue. If he doesn’t have Graham next to him he probably doesn’t develop to the level he has. You could hit on this guy, but you’ve got to have a really good D-line coach who’s gonna kick his ass and hold him accountable. If you don’t have that, you’re probably going to get a bust.”
Here’s Kiper, had Grant listed as one of the questiobable moves of round 1
The Dolphins could have had Will Johnson (though he reportedly has a knee issue). They could have had Jahdae Barron. If they do trade Jalen Ramsey, their cornerback room would include Kader Kohou, Storm Duck, Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner. That's a problem, and Miami opted to skip the position to draft a nose tackle. Yes, Grant is explosive, and sources told me the league was hot on him heading into the draft. But he was 30th on my board.
More from ESPN
Biggest question: Grier might be confident in his ability to address the team's other needs with one of his picks on Day 2, but will the Dolphins regret not taking one of this draft's elite cornerbacks in Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron? Grant is talented but will he continue to develop as a pass rusher (6.5 sacks in three seasons)? -- Marcel Louis-Jacques
PFF Grade
The Dolphins could have gone in many directions, but they opted to fill a void on the interior with a nose tackle who possesses a rare combination of size and quickness. Grant posted an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade (90th percentile) in 2024 and is an upgrade over Benito Jones. This pick further boosts a defense that ranked sixth in PFF run-defense grade last season.
Ringer Grade
MIAMI DOLPHINS B+
The Dolphins ate their vegetables with this pick, eschewing sexier options to bolster their interior defensive line. Grant is a massive, pocket-collapsing lineman who can eat up blocks in the run game while providing some nice push as a pass rusher on passing downs. He’s a rare athlete for his size, and while he’ll probably never produce double-digit sacks, he could be a force multiplier for everyone around him.
NFL.com
Grade
B-
Miami Dolphins
Round 1 (No. 13): DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Analysis:
Scouting report: Grant naturally takes up considerable space, but he’s more than just a big body against the run. He has the power and length to stack and shed offensive linemen, can win matchups with quickness and is fast enough to make plays in pursuit. Grant’s pass rush, from his plan and counter moves to the depth of his arsenal, is still a work in progress, but he enters the NFL with a clear role. —DF
Grade: C
And finally, 2 comments from ESPN about most head scratching move of Round 1
Yates: The Dolphins taking defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the No. 13 pick. I am a fan of Grant -- whose 331-pound frame will immediately boost their run defense -- but felt there were other available defensive tackles who offered more pass-rush upside. My board had both Walter Nolen (No. 16 to Arizona) and Derrick Harmon (No. 21 to Pittsburgh) ahead of Grant due to their superior pass-rush ability.
From MrClean favorite Bob McGinn
Miami DolphinsThe pick: Kenneth Grant (No. 13)
13. Miami Dolphins -- Kenneth Grant, DT, MichiganWhy they picked him: After losing Calais Campbelland Da'Shawn Hand in free agency, the Dolphins had an urgent need on their defensive line. Grant is a space eater at 6-foot-4, 331 pounds and should clear up rush lanes for Zach Sieler and Miami's plethora of pass rushers. The Dolphins still have massive needs at offensive guard and cornerback, but GM Chris Grier says he feels confident he'll be able to address those needs later in the draft.
13) MIAMI DOLPHINS: DI KENNETH GRANT, MICHIGAN
Pick Grade: Above Average
KENNETH GRANT
INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
MICHIGAN
- Grant could grow to become a powerful tackle in the Dexter Lawrence mold. He possesses good feet for his size. He'll need to play with a lower pad level against NFL interior linemen, though, and must show the ability to affect the passer to be more than a two-down tackle.
- It's not clear to me that Grant was the top tackle on the board at No. 13, with Derrick Harmon still available. It’s also worth noting that Jahdae Barron could have filled a pressing need in the secondary for the Dolphins.
13. Miami Dolphins
13. Miami Dolphins

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Grant doesn't get the same amount of attention as his former teammate in Mason Graham, but he's a first-round talent all day. The 331-pounder was a dominant force on the interior for Michigan, showing the ability to stuff the run while also getting upfield to total 6.5 sacks over the past two years. He's the best pure pure nose tackle in this class. —MV
What was the biggest non-Travis Huntersurprise of the night?Miller: Miami selecting Grant at No. 13. Defensive tackle was one of the Dolphins' needs entering the draft, but they also had to fill holes at cornerback, safety and along the offensive line given Terron Armstead's retirement. Grant is a good player, but he's primarily a nose tackle and was ranked No. 30 on my board. This seemed like a luxury pick instead of a smart one
