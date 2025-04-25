 In depth look at Kenneth Grant and Draft Grades/Reactions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In depth look at Kenneth Grant and Draft Grades/Reactions

From different sites:
1745573965519.jpeg
1745573983496.jpeg
1745573998073.jpeg

From MrClean favorite Bob McGinn

4. KENNETH GRANT, Michigan (6-3 ½, 330, 5.13, 1-2): Third-year junior. “Reminds me a little bit of Richard Seymour and Kevin Williams, that type of guy,” one scout said. “Because I don’t think he’s a true noseguard the way he runs. More of the bigger 3-technique guy, but he’s so big he kind of creates his own (model) because not many are as big as him and can run like him. He has some pass rush, and I think that will only improve when he understands what is needed from him.” Played sparingly as a true freshman before starting five games in 2023 and 12 in ’24. “I like him better than Graham,” said a second scout. “He has length, push. He’s aggressive. I’d take him over Mazi Smith.” Arms were 33 ½, hands were 10 1/8. “He was way better than Graham,” a third scout said. “Not even close. Some rawness. Not a ton of experience. Pretty smooth movement for a big man. He’s got some inside pass rush. Power rush is really good. Really stout at the point. Hands are a little inconsistent on his pass-rush moves. The arrow is really up.” Finished with 69 tackles (12 for loss), 6 ½ sacks and 10 passes defensed. “Big body that demands double teams,” a fourth scout said. “Plugs up space. He played extremely hard. He’s got good range just due to the effort and playing to the whistle. Long arms to affect the passing lanes. He’s a really good player.” Three-star recruit from Merrillville, Ind. Also started at guard as a prep senior. Threw the shot put in track. “He’s gigantic and all … but I was really disappointed,” a fifth scout said. “Big ol’ dude is just a non-factor. ‘Are you going to make a play at any point?’ Plays upright, gets killed by angle blocks, doesn’t have great feel. I don’t see it. He’s seventh on my list of DTs.” Added a sixth scout: “He’s technically unsound. I can see the conditioning being an issue. If he doesn’t have Graham next to him he probably doesn’t develop to the level he has. You could hit on this guy, but you’ve got to have a really good D-line coach who’s gonna kick his ass and hold him accountable. If you don’t have that, you’re probably going to get a bust.”

Here’s Kiper, had Grant listed as one of the questiobable moves of round 1

i

Miami Dolphins

The pick: Kenneth Grant (No. 13)

The Dolphins could have had Will Johnson (though he reportedly has a knee issue). They could have had Jahdae Barron. If they do trade Jalen Ramsey, their cornerback room would include Kader Kohou, Storm Duck, Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner. That's a problem, and Miami opted to skip the position to draft a nose tackle. Yes, Grant is explosive, and sources told me the league was hot on him heading into the draft. But he was 30th on my board.

More from ESPN

i

13. Miami Dolphins -- Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan​

Why they picked him: After losing Calais Campbelland Da'Shawn Hand in free agency, the Dolphins had an urgent need on their defensive line. Grant is a space eater at 6-foot-4, 331 pounds and should clear up rush lanes for Zach Sieler and Miami's plethora of pass rushers. The Dolphins still have massive needs at offensive guard and cornerback, but GM Chris Grier says he feels confident he'll be able to address those needs later in the draft.

Biggest question: Grier might be confident in his ability to address the team's other needs with one of his picks on Day 2, but will the Dolphins regret not taking one of this draft's elite cornerbacks in Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron? Grant is talented but will he continue to develop as a pass rusher (6.5 sacks in three seasons)? -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

PFF Grade

13) MIAMI DOLPHINS: DI KENNETH GRANT, MICHIGAN

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Dolphins could have gone in many directions, but they opted to fill a void on the interior with a nose tackle who possesses a rare combination of size and quickness. Grant posted an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade (90th percentile) in 2024 and is an upgrade over Benito Jones. This pick further boosts a defense that ranked sixth in PFF run-defense grade last season.

Ringer Grade

KENNETH GRANT​

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMANMICHIGAN
MIAMI DOLPHINS B+
The Dolphins ate their vegetables with this pick, eschewing sexier options to bolster their interior defensive line. Grant is a massive, pocket-collapsing lineman who can eat up blocks in the run game while providing some nice push as a pass rusher on passing downs. He’s a rare athlete for his size, and while he’ll probably never produce double-digit sacks, he could be a force multiplier for everyone around him.

NFL.com
Grade
B-

Miami Dolphins

Round 1 (No. 13): DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Analysis:
  • Grant could grow to become a powerful tackle in the Dexter Lawrence mold. He possesses good feet for his size. He'll need to play with a lower pad level against NFL interior linemen, though, and must show the ability to affect the passer to be more than a two-down tackle.
  • It's not clear to me that Grant was the top tackle on the board at No. 13, with Derrick Harmon still available. It’s also worth noting that Jahdae Barron could have filled a pressing need in the secondary for the Dolphins.
Sports Illustrated

13. Miami Dolphins

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Grant doesn’t get the same amount of attention as his former teammate in Mason Graham, but he’s a first-round talent all day. The 331-pounder was a dominant force on the interior for Michigan, showing the ability to stuff the run while also getting upfield to total 6.5 sacks over the past two years. He’s the best pure nose tackle in this class. —MV

Scouting report: Grant naturally takes up considerable space, but he’s more than just a big body against the run. He has the power and length to stack and shed offensive linemen, can win matchups with quickness and is fast enough to make plays in pursuit. Grant’s pass rush, from his plan and counter moves to the depth of his arsenal, is still a work in progress, but he enters the NFL with a clear role. —DF

Grade: C

And finally, 2 comments from ESPN about most head scratching move of Round 1

Yates: The Dolphins taking defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the No. 13 pick. I am a fan of Grant -- whose 331-pound frame will immediately boost their run defense -- but felt there were other available defensive tackles who offered more pass-rush upside. My board had both Walter Nolen (No. 16 to Arizona) and Derrick Harmon (No. 21 to Pittsburgh) ahead of Grant due to their superior pass-rush ability.

What was the biggest non-Travis Huntersurprise of the night?​

Miller: Miami selecting Grant at No. 13. Defensive tackle was one of the Dolphins' needs entering the draft, but they also had to fill holes at cornerback, safety and along the offensive line given Terron Armstead's retirement. Grant is a good player, but he's primarily a nose tackle and was ranked No. 30 on my board. This seemed like a luxury pick instead of a smart one
 
dolphinron said:
How is he possibly gonna function in the heat of Miami at camp
Don’t see the reasoning for this post? What because he’s big? Saw some bogus conditioning rumors but he played just as many snaps as Mason Graham. He’s a pretty high motor player, dude chases down screens and caught that running back like 20 yards downfield from behind.

It’s 2025 dude lets have some body positivity, big is beautiful
 
MARINO1384 said:
Don’t see the reasoning for this post? What because he’s big? Saw some bogus conditioning rumors but he played just as many snaps as Mason Graham. He’s a pretty high motor player, dude chases down screens and caught that running back like 20 yards downfield from behind.

It’s 2025 dude lets have some body positivity, big is beautiful
He did play a lot of snaps, but unlike Graham who has a non stop motor Grant gets tired after a while, you will notice when his stance gets more upright and he loses leverage, his hands get sloppy so he’s much less effective. It’s a valid concern especially since he’s probably not used to training in this kind of heat. His first couple 1 pm home games in September are gonna be quite an adjustment for him.

I think ideally he should play at around 325, not 340, think he’ll shed that anyways during training camp.
 
Love how Grant is a reach, but Will Johnson (who wasn’t selected due to a knee injury) and Jahdae Barron (a slot/safety hybrid) were better choices because we “need” CBs. Let me check the roster…oh that’s right we have 1 DL who can start, 1 DL who is a back up and 1 DL who is a practice squad guy currently signed. Solid player at a position of massive need…sounds like a garbage pick to me.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Love how Grant is a reach, but Will Johnson (who wasn’t selected due to a knee injury) and Jahdae Barron (a slot/safety hybrid) were better choices because we “need” CBs. Let me check the roster…oh that’s right we have 1 DL who can start, 1 DL who is a back up and 1 DL who is a practice squad guy currently signed. Solid player at a position of massive need…sounds like a garbage pick to me.
I think their reasoning is we could have got Grant much later in the draft, which is debatable a lot of teams loved him. But let’s say someone wanted to jump Indy for Tyler Warren, we could’ve got a 2nd or 3rd and still drafted the player we wanted at 13 in Grant. There were multiple reports that Miami went down to the last second on their clock because they were actively looking for trade down scenarios.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Love how Grant is a reach, but Will Johnson (who wasn’t selected due to a knee injury) and Jahdae Barron (a slot/safety hybrid) were better choices because we “need” CBs. Let me check the roster…oh that’s right we have 1 DL who can start, 1 DL who is a back up and 1 DL who is a practice squad guy currently signed. Solid player at a position of massive need…sounds like a garbage pick to me.
Mentioned it last night, for me, I said even back in January that Kenneth Grant or Walter Nolen were the likely BPAs at 13, and some people (looking at you @Danny ) disagreed saying they were 2nd round picks. I think people were just late getting into the DL class. If you were one that were familiar with those 2 and even Harmon earlier? THis was always something that was likely.

As for DB... if Will Johnson checks medically he's a top 7 player in this class and I truly believe that. Barron I like, but I also think teams may view him more as a primary slot guy which is very important in 2025, but probably can be attained a little later
 
I like it. Miami needed another big body to pair with Sieler. To be determined how much of an instant impact he'll have out there, but I agree with taking a DT high there.

The rumors prior to the draft was that trade downs were getting 70 cents on the dollar in terms of value.
The draft has some depth, but high end talent, not so much. Fine with Grant at 13.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Don’t see the reasoning for this post? What because he’s big? Saw some bogus conditioning rumors but he played just as many snaps as Mason Graham. He’s a pretty high motor player, dude chases down screens and caught that running back like 20 yards downfield from behind.

It’s 2025 dude lets have some body positivity, big is beautiful
Nothing to do with "body positivity". Dude is 340! It's a legitimate question if he can handle the heat and humidity. It's a tad hotter than Ann Arbor, MI. It's probably affected big lineman down here more than we know.
 
Virginia99 said:
Nothing to do with "body positivity". Dude is 340! It's a legitimate question if he can handle the heat and humidity. It's a tad hotter than Ann Arbor, MI. It's probably affected big lineman down here more than we know.
We'll see, but I know damn well he'll help us out vs Buffalo in the cold.
 
These are incoherent takes. They all act as if the the Dolphins only hole was CB. Either these guys don’t understand the roster, don’t understand football, or just wanted to write something critical. I bet they think Travis Hunter is a generational player as a 5’11’ CB and sometimes WR.

The last one called it a ‘luxury’. Football is won and lost on the lines. Filling a hole at DT is never a luxury
 
Finsup1981 said:
He did play a lot of snaps, but unlike Graham who has a non stop motor Grant gets tired after a while, you will notice when his stance gets more upright and he’s less effective. It’s a valid concern especially since he’s probably not used to training in this kind of heat. His first couple 1 pm home games in September are gonna be quite an adjustment for him.

I think ideally he should play at around 325, not 340, think he’ll shed that anyways during training camp.
He’ll be fine, weaver loves to rotate. Only Sieler really played a ton of snaps. Campbell was next and only averaged 36 snaps per game. Grant averaged 39 and that’s with games vs northwestern which he only played 22 and Arkansas state where he only played 30 and game was over early lowering his average. In the bigger games where they needed him the whole game he was around 45-60 snaps which is way more than he’ll ever play here.

Yeah 325 would be a good weight but he’s out in the work so shouldn’t be an issue. Came to college 360 played sophomore year around 345 and is said to play last year at 335 so he continues to change his body every year to make himself a better player.
 
Virginia99 said:
Nothing to do with "body positivity". Dude is 340! It's a legitimate question if he can handle the heat and humidity. It's a tad hotter than Ann Arbor, MI. It's probably affected big lineman down here more than we know.
It’s not September game we need

It’s décembre games and he’s big and used to cold isnt that what we all wanted ??


I like the player would of loved a trade down
 
Miami used every second of the clock. I have no doubt they wanted to trade back with so many good options on the board but no one really standing out from the pack. It takes 2 to trade, so we picked our guy. Definitely fills a need and potentially gives us the best Nose tackle we’ve had in a long time.
 
