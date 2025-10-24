In depth look at Tuas struggles and contract details

Finsup81
From the Athletic, they did a very long article about the QBs struggling around the league like Tua and Geno Smith, this is the section about Tua...think its pretty spot on:
Tua Tagovailoa is having a nightmare season. Poor performance on the field has been compounded by distractions off it, notably calling out teammates publicly. Nick Saban, his coach at Alabama, even lectured him through the media for it. Tagovailoa recanted the statement and apologized, but it’s not a good look when you make that type of statement and you’re putting your team in losing positions with multiple turnovers. In seven games, Tagovailoa has thrown 10 interceptions, and according to Pro Football Focus, he ranks third in turnover play rate (5.2 percent).
Change for the Dolphins seems inevitable. The question is will Tagovailoa, after a huge extension last season, be swept with the incoming wave of changes? Let’s look at Tagovailoa’s problems on the field and the complications for the Dolphins if they want to move on from him.
Tagovailoa can play in similar play-action-heavy offenses, but McDaniel has deftly tailored his offense around Tagovailoa’s strengths, including adding run/pass options (RPOs) that take advantage of his quick release. Tagovailoa didn’t break out until he played in this system. McDaniel has shortcomings as a head coach, but he’s one of the league’s most creative play designers.
Tagovailoa is short, has a weak arm by NFL standards and he isn’t particularly mobile. This week, he admitted he had trouble looking over the Browns defensive line, which is why he couldn’t target Jaylen Waddle. Tagovailoa has mentioned his inability to see over the line before, but in the past, he’s overcome it with elite anticipation and accuracy.
He fires passes into windows well before receivers break, and when it works, it looks great. However, against good defenses, those windows are smaller and can shrink quickly. Sometimes, they disappear as he lets go of the ball, or sometimes the windows he believes will open up don’t. Right now, he’s not trusting his reads or ability to anticipate what the defense is doing. He’s either not throwing the ball or throwing late.
Four of his 10 interceptions this season have come throwing drift or dig routes into the middle of the field. Defenses know where he wants to attack and are anticipating him anticipating. When he does complete these passes, they’re into extremely tight windows, which present a danger to his receivers.
Interceptions like the one shown in the video above happen continually.
Week 6, 6:14 remaining in the third quarter, third-and-13
Here, the Dolphins have essentially the same concept called against the Chargers, but with running back De’Von Achane running the dig on the weak side.
Tagovailoa looked to his frontside combination first, but the Chargers were ready for it and dropped a safety right into the dig window. The Chargers were in a 3-deep zone, but their corners were essentially sitting on routes and unconcerned with getting beaten deep. Tagovailoa’s next read would be Achane running a dig on the backside.
Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (No. 24) anticipated Achane breaking inside, broke on the ball and intercepted it.
Tagovailoa’s lack of arm strength limits the plays that can be run for him and condenses the field. His anticipation and accuracy threaten the intermediate middle of the field, but defenses have responded by packing the middle with zone coverage.
Week 7, 10:36 remaining in the fourth quarter, first-and-10
On this play against the Browns, Tagovailoa attempted to look off the defense by staring down a drift route to open up the seam window on the opposite side of the field.
The Browns were in a three-deep zone with a free safety in the middle of the field. As Tagovailoa dropped, he stared down the drift route to get safety Ronnie Hickman to jump it.
Hickman leaned toward the drift and it appeared Tagovailoa had enough room to throw the seam as he began his throwing motion.
However, Tagovailoa’s ball took too long to arrive, and Hickman was able to get in front of the pass comfortably to pick it off.
“The biggest thing, you’ve got to have the right arm. If you can’t make the throws in this league, it’ll catch up with you,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Peter Schrager’s podcast. “And there’s different variants of that. Yeah, you could have the strongest arm in the world, but guys who have the strong arm, you just don’t throw with anticipation because they never had to. But how strong is it? You know, Elway didn’t throw with as good of an anticipation as some people, but he had one of the strongest arms ever, so he didn’t need to. He could just sit and wait till it got in.”
Shanahan, whom McDaniel worked under for over 10 years, isn’t the biggest proponent of arm strength, but even he recognizes the limiting effects that having a weak arm can have on an offense.
Defenses have figured out the formula to severely limit Tagovailoa. This season, he ranks 35th in expected points added (EPA) against zone coverage but second against man coverage. Against man, Tagovailoa can easily find mismatches with Waddle or Achane, so teams simply don’t play man against the Dolphins — they rank 32nd in the rate of man coverage faced (15 percent). No team sees more cover 2 zone than the Dolphins (24.5 percent) and it’s not close as they see 6 percent more cover 2 than the next team.
In addition, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins haven’t beaten teams with winning records consistently. They are 6-20 against teams with winning records in McDaniel’s tenure. They can feast on bad defenses with speed and trickery, but against more disciplined teams, they’ve struggled and Tagovailoa hasn’t shown that he can be a difference-maker in these games.
If Tagovailoa can play on a team with a strong defense and a good-to-elite running attack (not perimeter-based like they have now), he can make enough plays with his anticipation and accuracy to win games, but again, there need to be very specific circumstances for it to work. You don’t pay quarterbacks as much as the Dolphins are paying Tagovailoa to be a complementary piece. He has to be the driving force, but he just hasn’t shown that he can be that.
All money paid to a player, including fully guaranteed money in future seasons, must hit the cap at some point. Any bonus money or future fully guaranteed money that has not yet hit the cap turns into dead money when a player is cut.
Cutting Tagovailoa outright after this season is not tenable. His extension included a $42 million signing bonus that was prorated — or divided evenly — over the first five years of the contract. For cap hit purposes, that came out to $8.4 million in prorated signing bonus for each season from 2024-2028.
If the Dolphins cut Tagovailoa outright, the prorated signing bonus for 2026, 2027 and 2028 — a total of $25.2 million — will accelerate into dead money for the 2026 season. Tagovailoa was paid an option bonus of $25 million in 2025. For cap purposes, option bonuses function like signing bonuses. That $25 million was prorated for five seasons, 2025-2029, as $5 million per season. The $5 million proration for 2025 already hit the cap this year. The remaining $20 million would accelerate into dead money for 2026.
Tagovailoa also has $54 million in guaranteed salary for 2026 — $39 million in base salary and $15 million in a second option bonus. All that would accelerate into 2026 dead money, as well.
Add all those figures together, and the Dolphins would be taking on $99.2 million in dead money in 2026. Using a projected 2026 cap of $279.2 million, the Dolphins would be allocating more than 35 percent of their cap space to a player no longer on the roster. It’s safe to predict that won’t happen.
Teams have the option of using a post-June 1 cut designation to spread dead money over multiple seasons. Instead of all unaccounted-for bonuses accelerating into one year, the bonuses get spread over two seasons. A player who is cut with a post-June 1 designation still counts against the cap until June 2 but is free to sign with another team. Teams can cut up to two players per year with a post-June 1 designation.
The Dolphins would have to use this mechanism to even think about getting out of Tagovailoa’s contract after this season. The $99.2 million would still hit the cap. But the Dolphins would incur a $67.4 million dead money charge in 2026 and a $31.8 million dead money charge in 2027. The $67.4 million would include the $54 million in guaranteed 2026 salary, the $5 million in option bonus proration for 2026 and the $8.4 million in signing bonus proration for 2026. The $31.8 million includes $16.8 million in remaining signing bonus proration and $15 million in remaining option bonus from the 2025 option bonus. Tagovailoa would count against the cap at his $56.4 million cap hit until June 2. At that point, his cap hit turns into the dead money of $67.4 million.
This is the option the Broncos used to move on from Russell Wilson in March 2024. Wilson accounted for $53 million in dead money in 2024 and $32 million in dead money in 2025.
The Dolphins could hypothetically spread this dead money more evenly by exercising the option bonus Tagovailoa is due in March 2026. They would have to exercise this bonus before March 15, when $3 million of his 2027 salary becomes guaranteed. In this case, the second option bonus would prorate over five years — $3 million per season from 2026-30. Instead of taking on all $54 million in guaranteed salary in 2026 dead money, the Dolphins would take on $42 million — the $39 million in base salary plus $3 million in prorated option bonus. The remaining $12 million in prorated option bonus would hit the cap as 2027 dead money. So, the Dolphins would take on $55.4 million in dead money in 2026 and $43.8 million in dead money in 2027. The total still comes out to $99.2 million, but the money is just accounted for differently.
There are many similarities between the Wilson and Tagovailoa situations. Wilson, like Tagovailoa, had a second option bonus in 2024, the league year he was cut with a post-June 1 designation. The Broncos opted not to exercise his second option bonus and wore that money on the cap in 2024 instead of spreading it over two seasons.
The Dolphins might have a new regime in place by the time they make this decision in the offseason. If that is the case, the most prudent move would be cutting Tagovailoa with a post-June 1 designation and taking on that $67.4 million dead money charge for 2026.
