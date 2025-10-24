In depth look at Tuas struggles and contract details

If we trade him then whatever team we trade him to is on the hook for the 55 million he is due in 2026, so the likelihood of that happening is very miniscule. Any team that actually wants him can just wait till we cut him and then sign him to a minimum contract since he will be getting paid through us.



I think the only way we can trade him is if a contending team that runs a Shannahan offense ends up losing their starter for an extended period of time, and that starter is someone they may possibly move on from next year because no team is going to committ to having Tua on the bench taking up 20 percent of the cap. So unless that happens in the next 10 days before the trade deadline, then we are stuck with Tua till the end of this year, and most likely till the end of next season because of the 100 million dead cap charge if we cut him before then. Safe to say, we are screwed with this contract and it will be a huge detriment going forward, which is also the reason Field Yates said we have the bleakest outlook of any team, because the other teams at the bottom with us dont have this massive contract hanging over their heads.