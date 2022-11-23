 In hindsight, losses this season: Where is the team right now in terms of overcoming , or learning from their losses? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In hindsight, losses this season: Where is the team right now in terms of overcoming , or learning from their losses?

We have only lost 3 games and we can simply say injuries were the main reason. Without creating specific context for discussion what do you guys think are ways to overcome injuries at QB to prevent another losing stretch. There is no argument that would be contested in regards Tua since he is the best qb in the league right now but how can we prepare better in case this happens again? Is our defense any better now than what it was in our losing stretch?
 
The coaching staff needs to prepare the team better so that if the QB1 goes down they can play with the best of them. That hasn't happened yet which is an issue. It's great that Tua is the man when it comes to the wins but that's an "all your eggs in one basket" situation. Need to prep Teddy and Skyler better to go out and don't miss a beat.
Not comfortable with a team where 1 player's health puts everything at stake.
 
1. Get the ball out fast.
2. Run the ball more/improve/focus on running game.
3. Continue to upgrade o-line whenever possible, focus on depth.
4. Tell Tua if he runs and doesn't slide he has to wear a Tshirt with Flo's picture on it for a week.
5. Skylar plays 3-4 quarters in every pre-season game. Get him up to speed best as possible with live reps.
6. Outscore opponents by 40 by the end of the third quarter and give Skylar the 4th quarter of regular season games to wing it pressure free.
Those are off the top of my head.
 
the first game without Tua, the spotter took out Bridgewater after what 3 snaps and Skylar had to come in cold. the second game, Skyler got knocked out and Bridgewater had to come in cold. sometimes there isn't much you can do about it
 
welcome to the NFL. your QB1 goes down, so does your record.
 
This offense is different than the beginning of the year. Tua was still learning it and he looks much more comfortable now.

Not only that but his confidence also looks increased and he is having more fun it seems. To me this offense is much improved from week 1 and our losses.

Tua seems like he has also learned from the concussions and seems to be making better, and more timely, decisions. Could be a coincidence but I definitely think he is looking more confident out there the last month.
 
The ultimate objective is to win the super bowl and if they're going to get there the offense will have to carry the load. What good does it do to invest your time and energy into contingency plans when everyone knows that the team only goes as far as Tua takes them? If Tua goes down again they'll run out the same offense with a lesser QB and hope for the best.
 
What I’ve learned, if we are playing a average or above average team and Tua is out we are going to lose.
 
Particularly like #4
 
