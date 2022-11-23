In hindsight, losses this season: Where is the team right now in terms of overcoming , or learning from their losses?

juniorseau55
We have only lost 3 games and we can simply say injuries were the main reason. Without creating specific context for discussion what do you guys think are ways to overcome injuries at QB to prevent another losing stretch. There is no argument that would be contested in regards Tua since he is the best qb in the league right now but how can we prepare better in case this happens again? Is our defense any better now than what it was in our losing stretch?