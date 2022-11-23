In hindsight, losses this season: Where is the team right now in terms of overcoming , or learning from their losses?

This offense is different than the beginning of the year. Tua was still learning it and he looks much more comfortable now.



Not only that but his confidence also looks increased and he is having more fun it seems. To me this offense is much improved from week 1 and our losses.



Tua seems like he has also learned from the concussions and seems to be making better, and more timely, decisions. Could be a coincidence but I definitely think he is looking more confident out there the last month.