In-person fandom is pathetic.

Say what you want about how the team performed and who needs to get fired and cut, this isn’t about that…This is about how bad our in-person fan base is.



I took may family to the game yesterday, and If I didn’t know better, I would have sworn I was in Green Bay. Packers fans were easily louder than the Miami “fans” and it wasn’t even close. It was confusing and embarrassing.



Every time Miami had the ball, packers fans were on their feet screaming and chanting at the top of their lungs. Meanwhile, when the Packers had the ball, (my whole family was on their feet yelling so much my daughter lost her voice) I would turn around and look behind me and see the vast majority of Fins “fans” literally doing nothing. Sitting there silently like it was tennis match or a golf tournament. The jumbo-trons are telling people to “get loud” and they can’t even bother to stand up and cheer.



And the god damned club section was half empty. Basically the best seats on the house and nobody’s sitting in them. Yet on the other side of the field, the visitor side, every seat is taken by cage-rattling cheese heads. SMH, it’s ponderous…



However bad you think the Dolphins are, our fans are every bit as pathetic, perhaps worse. Maybe we deserve each other.