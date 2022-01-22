In terms of Coaching character, what do you think the Dolphins are looking for?

juniorseau55
There is a lot of debate in here in terms of who should be the best fit for this team, and who should not be the best candidate. Without touching too much into Flores (first time head coach), there were a lot of things he brought to this team, and a lot
of things that were viewed negative based on the reports we been hearing. There are a lot of coaches we discussed, and Harbaugh is a name that has been brought up very often. If Flores tough approach on the players, and even coaching staff was
not always welcome then how would that apply to someone like Harbaugh, known for his intense style of coaching. Or are we willing to compromise for that coaching style with someone like Harbaugh, with proven results in the NFL? What do you think we are actually looking for? We are not discussing merely skills, or ability to bring a solid coaching staff to work with our deficiencies, but we are discussing personality. Think of when the Raiders fired Gruden for example, and how their team made it to the playoffs with the interim. Some players attributed the coaching staff change with better results because Bissacia didn't push things hard down their throats like Gruden did.
