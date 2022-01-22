In terms of Coaching character, what do you think the Dolphins are looking for?

juniorseau55 said: There is a lot of debate in here in terms of who should be the best fit for this team, and who should not be the best candidate. Without touching too much into Flores (first time head coach), there were a lot of things he brought to this team, and a lot

of things that were viewed negative based on the reports we been hearing. There are a lot of coaches we discussed, and Harbaugh is a name that has been brought up very often. If Flores tough approach on the players, and even coaching staff was

not always welcome then how would that apply to someone like Harbaugh, known for his intense style of coaching. Or are we willing to compromise for that coaching style with someone like Harbaugh, with proven results in the NFL? What do you think we are actually looking for? We are not discussing merely skills, or ability to bring a solid coaching staff to work with our deficiencies, but we are discussing personality. Think of when the Raiders fired Gruden for example, and how their team made it to the playoffs with the interim. Some players attributed the coaching staff change with better results because Bissacia didn't push things hard down their throats like Gruden did. Click to expand...

Interesting thread premise Jr.I'm not sure I would frame the question as one of "character" per say, more a question of leadership skills and the understanding of human nature.Good "leaders" can come in various styles. Guys like Dungy and Vermiel would never be confused with Hard a$$ disciplinarians such as Parcels or Ditka for example.I think the trick is (aside from actually knowing what the hell they are doing) getting guys to "buy into" the program. In sports, as in life, ppl/players are not all the same, and can not all be handled in the same manner. Some players need to have their egos stroked. Some react better to a swift kick in the butt.Either way, you can't treat players like crap, and expect them to run through a wall for you. They have to believe there is a method to the madness. They have to understand the reason(s) you want things done a certain way. "Because I said so" is fine at lower levels, but unless a coach has proven results (BB for example), It isn't going to work for long.There is the adage of a coach "relating" to players. I think this is often misunderstood. It doesn't mean the coach has to be of any specific background, understand social media, be up to date with current lingo, or any number of other nonsense. It means, or should mean being able to relate to the individuals what he is trying to accomplish, and why you are doing the things you are doing. That's not to say a coach has to explain himself for every tiny detail, but he needs to get the players to believe in what he is telling them.