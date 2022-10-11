In the last 30 years, have we ever went from such a high to such a low this quickley?

We're all use to being the butt of the joke of the Media and other fanbases. But this year just feels different.



After beating Buffalo I dont think I've ever been so excited and proud to be a Dolphins fan. Fast forward 2 weeks and it just feels like it was a fever dream and the first 3 weeks never happened.



I cant think of a time in the last 30 years I've had a swing of emotions/expectations go this quickly from one extreme to another.