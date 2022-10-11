 In the last 30 years, have we ever went from such a high to such a low this quickley? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In the last 30 years, have we ever went from such a high to such a low this quickley?

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,773
Reaction score
5,932
Age
38
Location
Kansas
We're all use to being the butt of the joke of the Media and other fanbases. But this year just feels different.

After beating Buffalo I dont think I've ever been so excited and proud to be a Dolphins fan. Fast forward 2 weeks and it just feels like it was a fever dream and the first 3 weeks never happened.

I cant think of a time in the last 30 years I've had a swing of emotions/expectations go this quickly from one extreme to another.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,951
Reaction score
5,286
Well, the upside is our losses were against the Jets and Bengals.

I don't think either are playoff teams this year.

Bills lose to KC
GB beats the Jets
Miami beats the Vikings

Miamis back in 1st place with a favorable 6 games following.

But yeah, it was an huge emotional shift these last couple days lol
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,363
Reaction score
20,454
Location
New Jersey
Yes. We’ve gone from feeling high to feeling very low many times. How about the Kenyan Drake play vs NE? Then we lost the rest of our games I think and didn’t make the playoffs. We are good at this sort of thing
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
53,434
Reaction score
113,508
Location
Kissimmee,FL
not to me. This team has been doing this for years......makes us feel good for a few weeks only to lay an egg.....this has happened a lot over the years.
 
T

teemu7

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 30, 2010
Messages
6,590
Reaction score
2,406
it felt different this time, but the come down was really harsh this season. The good news is it there is time to put it back on the rails question is will it matter if we cant tackle or protect the QB
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,119
Reaction score
61,076
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
MrChadRico said:
We're all use to being the butt of the joke of the Media and other fanbases. But this year just feels different.

After beating Buffalo I dont think I've ever been so excited and proud to be a Dolphins fan. Fast forward 2 weeks and it just feels like it was a fever dream and the first 3 weeks never happened.

I cant think of a time in the last 30 years I've had a swing of emotions/expectations go this quickly from one extreme to another.
Click to expand...
Get past it. We had two losses entirely due to injuries.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

But, I'm feeling much better now
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
14,076
Reaction score
9,085
Location
Does it matter?
Danny said:
1993 the game in Dallas....what a win and at that time we had the best record in the NFL at 9-2......never won another game that year.
Click to expand...

This. The phins are notorious for (hypothetically) starting 4-1 then going 5-6 & barely missing the playoffs. Primarily due to a division road loss in December

That said, I thought Miami would be 3-2 at this point. The only difference is I thought the L's would be to beefalo & BMore
 
K-Rob

K-Rob

Go Fish!
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,242
Reaction score
1,335
Age
47
Location
Colorado
Are we really that low? We’re still 3-2 aren’t we? Time are a bit scary but I’m not low. I know with a little health, we’ll be winning again. Plus, either way, our wins this season haven’t been flukes or against weaker teams. This team is in the beginning of some great football to come.
 
13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
32,569
Reaction score
108,128
Location
Institutionalized in PA
MrChadRico said:
We're all use to being the butt of the joke of the Media and other fanbases. But this year just feels different.

After beating Buffalo I dont think I've ever been so excited and proud to be a Dolphins fan. Fast forward 2 weeks and it just feels like it was a fever dream and the first 3 weeks never happened.

I cant think of a time in the last 30 years I've had a swing of emotions/expectations go this quickly from one extreme to another.
Click to expand...
1993 Marino torn achilles was the last I can remember, week 5.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,119
Reaction score
61,076
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
MrChadRico said:
We're all use to being the butt of the joke of the Media and other fanbases. But this year just feels different.

After beating Buffalo I dont think I've ever been so excited and proud to be a Dolphins fan. Fast forward 2 weeks and it just feels like it was a fever dream and the first 3 weeks never happened.

I cant think of a time in the last 30 years I've had a swing of emotions/expectations go this quickly from one extreme to another.
Click to expand...
I can't take another one of these soaking blood tampon cry baby chicken little whine fest threads. Get some perspective. Less injuries we'd be 5-0. Man the F up people.

mean girls omg GIF by Tragedy Girls
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

But, I'm feeling much better now
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
14,076
Reaction score
9,085
Location
Does it matter?
Fin-Loco said:
I can't take another one of these soaking blood tampon cry baby chicken little whine fest threads. Get some perspective. Less injuries we'd be 5-0. Man the F up people.

mean girls omg GIF by Tragedy Girls
Click to expand...

Agree. I don't recall Miami being the butt of jokes. The only time the phins get coverage is for alleged controversies.... The J Martin fiasco, Tank for Tua, Concussion-gate yada yada yada
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom