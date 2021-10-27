 In View of some of the Recent Polls | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In View of some of the Recent Polls

Do you believe in winning at any cost?

The question is simple

It seems some fans are calling out fellow fans for not putting their colours before people and vice versa posters are calling out their fellow fans for putting team colours before people
 
Reverend,

If you have issue with players sinning, then you would not be a fan of any team at all.

Judge not, lest you be judged. It's a fine line I know.

He hasn't been arrested for how many?????

Innocent until PROVEN guilty.
 
