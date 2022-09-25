In Your Face Tua Haters! (In A Word)

Charlie Rivers
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 5,987
- Reaction score
- 1,880
- Age
- 56
- Location
- Miami
Vent all former, and current (unbelievable!), Tua haters in a word - post just one word!
My word: Losers!
My word: Losers!
Are you a Dolphins fan and not currently enjoying 3 and 0?So this is what it is like to be in love with another man. Enjoy yourselves for now.
Of course. But I can't resist to poke the TuAnon.Are you a Dolphins fan and not currently enjoying 3 and 0?
Just checking! :DOf course. But I can't resist to poke the TuAnon.