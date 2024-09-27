In your opinion, what happens if Tua gets another concussion this season?

I think the league starts to step in and might contemplate having him retire. Like when a NBA doctor declared that Chris Bosh could no longer play in the NBA. I am not sure we have seen this situation with Tua in the NFL before. Usually when people get multiple concussions they voluntarily step away from the game. Luke Keuckly, Ali Marpet, Jordan Reed, AJ Tarpley, Kyle Fitts, etc. How many more concussions will he get and want to keep coming back? How far does the NFL allow him to go through with this? Can the NFL declare him not medically able to play? Maybe Tua sets a precident going forward with how many concussions the NFL will allow a player to have before being medically declared not able to play.