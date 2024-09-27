 In your opinion, what happens if Tua gets another concussion this season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In your opinion, what happens if Tua gets another concussion this season?

Honestly, do you think he hangs it up? I believe he is literally a concussion away from retiring for good. Or will he stay to make sure he gets the payday he scored? I have no faith that the ORG has planned for POST TUA(as said as that sounds) yes POST TUA.

Do we start to look for another franchise QB? So many questions that will yield little to no answers...
 
SQuinn17 said:
We should start looking for another franchise QB even if he doesn't get another concussion this year.
Someone over 6' this time please. If he gets another this organization will get absolutely crucified for letting him back out there.
 
I think the league starts to step in and might contemplate having him retire. Like when a NBA doctor declared that Chris Bosh could no longer play in the NBA. I am not sure we have seen this situation with Tua in the NFL before. Usually when people get multiple concussions they voluntarily step away from the game. Luke Keuckly, Ali Marpet, Jordan Reed, AJ Tarpley, Kyle Fitts, etc. How many more concussions will he get and want to keep coming back? How far does the NFL allow him to go through with this? Can the NFL declare him not medically able to play? Maybe Tua sets a precident going forward with how many concussions the NFL will allow a player to have before being medically declared not able to play.
 
xSxPxHx said:
Honestly, do you think he hangs it up? I believe he is literally a concussion away from retiring for good. Or will he stay to make sure he gets the payday he scored? I have no faith that the ORG has planned for POST TUA(as said as that sounds) yes POST TUA.

Do we start to look for another franchise QB? So many questions that will yield little to no answers...

Do we start to look for another franchise QB? So many questions that will yield little to no answers...
Tuas already gone in my eyes, I don't see how we commit until 2028, to a QB that's been hurt 5 of the last 6 years.

The offramp of the contract is after this season and were gonna take it.
 
I can only pray he just takes his millions and retires, I love his attitude on and off the field but pride is one of the deadly sins and hope he can overcome it and retire, he has nothing to prove, God bless him and his family.

These are not normal concussions, I am no doctor but my health will always trump my career, he should never play again.

Decorticate posture is an abnormal posturing in which a person is stiff with bent arms, clenched fists, and legs held out straight. The arms are bent in toward the body and the wrists and fingers are bent and held on the chest. This type of posturing is a sign of severe damage in the brain.

my.clevelandclinic.org

Decorticate Posturing: A Sign of Disrupted Brain Function

Decorticate posturing is a reflex pose that happens because of significant brain activity disruptions.
my.clevelandclinic.org my.clevelandclinic.org
 
Mcganiel said:
I can only pray he just takes his millions and retires, I love his attitude on and off the field but pride is one of the deadly sins and hope he can overcome it and retire, he has nothing to prove, God bless him and his family.

These are not normal concussions, I am no doctor but my health will always trump my career, he should never play again.

Decorticate posture is an abnormal posturing in which a person is stiff with bent arms, clenched fists, and legs held out straight. The arms are bent in toward the body and the wrists and fingers are bent and held on the chest. This type of posturing is a sign of severe damage in the brain.

my.clevelandclinic.org

Decorticate Posturing: A Sign of Disrupted Brain Function

Decorticate posturing is a reflex pose that happens because of significant brain activity disruptions.
my.clevelandclinic.org my.clevelandclinic.org
Your forgot to add this at the end

Bryan Cranston Mic Drop GIF


Excellent post, echos my sentiments exactly.
 
MrChadRico said:
Tuas already gone in my eyes, I don't see how we commit until 2028, to a QB that's been hurt 5 of the last 6 years.

The offramp of the contract is after this season and were gonna take it.
Well as much you want it, Tua is "not gone" yet, he's the best option we have and probably will be until we get a high draft pick
 
