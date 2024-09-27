In your opinion, what happens if Tua gets another concussion this season?

xSxPxHx
Honestly, do you think he hangs it up? I believe he is literally a concussion away from retiring for good. Or will he stay to make sure he gets the payday he scored? I have no faith that the ORG has planned for POST TUA(as said as that sounds) yes POST TUA.
Do we start to look for another franchise QB? So many questions that will yield little to no answers...
