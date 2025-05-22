In your opinion...what motivated the Tua extension?

There seem to be competing notions, so I'm legitimately curious where everyone places their bets on this.



Here are a few of the explanations...



(1) Ross is so desperate for a Franchise QB he'll eagerly extend anything remotely close.



I don't know if I entirely believe this, although RT17 definitely got a fishy extension, too, back when he was far from proven. By all accounts, Ross is excited to push buttons. I don't think he's as loyal to the players as some think. He seems quite willing to rebuild every couple years and seems very pro-Draft insofar as we've heard. By all accounts, Ross seems quite interested in the QB market. Perhaps Ross is too loyal however, but that would only devalue the notion that a new HC or GM would really change the way Miami operates.



(2) Grier wanted to save his own job.



I don't know I buy this either. Why would you tie yourself to such a questionable figure? How would this have saved Grier anyway? Besides, Ross surely wouldn't have approved this big a deal had it simply been a way for Grier to promote his own draft pick.



(3) Tua had the leverage.



I don't buy this at all. Tua had played 1 injury-free season in 6 years . He'd been through 2 HCs and hadn't had any Playoff success in the NFL. He wasn't about to sit out and/or refuse to play. He was as questioned then as he is now. There weren't just conversations about how much was too much. There were conversations about whether some people even thought he was very good at all.



(4) It made financial sense.



I don't buy this either. People kept comparing it to the idea of putting the Franchise Tag on him but that wasn't going to happen, IMHO. I don't buy that there was a big market for Tua either and that his '24 season going well might've driven his price up exceedingly. Everything that Tua needed he was pretty much only guaranteed to get in the Miami framework of McDaniel's offense. Even if he became unaffordable or over-valued...haven't we let other guys walk in just that same fashion: Wilkins, Hunt, etc.?



(5) Sentiment demanded it.



There's a massive amount of Tua hate out there. In fact, I'm not sure there are really anymore Tua Stans at all. Every one of them pretty much understood the injury stuff killed that dream and that it was a "at the right price" or "on the right temporary deal" type of thing.







I know this is re-hashing old things, but I'm honestly curious what you all think because I never quite understood it. To me, we don't have the right paradigm until we frame why this happened. Was there ever an agreed-upon reason for why the team did that?



Given that this deal locked Tua into the starting gig for '24, '25 and likely '26....it's hard to overlook in favor of what might've been, which was a 1-year trial run. Why didn't the team take that bet?