 Inability to get to the LOS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Inability to get to the LOS

P

Phins40

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Oct 8, 2006
Messages
1,444
Reaction score
79
Age
33
Last week I said McDaniels is Adam Gase 2.0. It looks like I was wrong with the statement as he is way worse and will own the biggest collapse in franchise history while Gase took a back up QB and way less skill players to the playoffs.

One thing that has killed the Dolphins is the inability to line up with more than 10 seconds on the play clock. Before the 2nd Tua int a big Waddle gain was taken away from an illegal formation. Both plays the Dolphins were in a scramble to get lined up.

This has happen multiple times this year and its just an inability to do the small things in a game to win. Whether its lining up offsides vs. the Lions or the 2-3 illegal man downfield calls Miami is the 4th most penalized team in the league.

We are one of the worst defenses, Sp.Teams, and do not run the ball. If it was not for 2-3 huge Hill/ Waddle plays a game we would be 2-13 right now.
 
gofins60

gofins60

Club Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
3,573
Reaction score
3,190
Location
Allentown, PA
I suppose that McDaniel uses all kinds of motion pre-snap to confuse the defense, but it seems that it's confusing the offense even more! And, not only is he a questionable playcaller and terrible at making adjustments, but he also takes too long to get the play in, resulting in wasted time-outs or delay of game penalties.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
8,959
Reaction score
8,486
Location
Garden State
He definitely needs this cleaned up, willing to let him work on it but that’s assuming he is
 
M

MinnFinFan

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 13, 2017
Messages
342
Reaction score
473
Location
Minnesota
Exactly right. How many timeouts and motion penalties have we had as a direct result of it. Get the fing play in already !
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
55,652
Reaction score
122,477
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I was frustrated that we were running late most of the game......this benefits the defense as they know we have to snap the ball at the last second which means they can jump the snap and that can result on more pressure .....it does needs to be fixed
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
11,269
Reaction score
10,221
Age
33
Location
Maine
Never a fan of them breaking the huddle at 10 seconds constantly.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
5,535
Reaction score
11,948
Location
A Cardboard Box
1993's 9-2 to 9-7 would still be the biggest collapse. Their final three games against Buffalo, San Diego and New England, they gave up 47, 45 and 33 points.
 
Last edited:
AdamD13

AdamD13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
8,257
Reaction score
14,945
I certainly don’t think McD designed the play implementing an illegal formation.

When I watched the play live my thought was Waddle has to know when he does and doesn’t need to move up to the LOS.

To your point, my concern was how motivating and disciplined would players be playing for a coach who is laid back and what appears to be a buddy to the players.

Fear may not be fun, but it can be highly motivating in the discipline to eliminating mistakes.
 
Last edited:
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
29,213
Reaction score
29,192
Location
Columbus, OH
gofins60 said:
I suppose that McDaniel uses all kinds of motion pre-snap to confuse the defense, but it seems that it's confusing the offense even more! And, not only is he a questionable playcaller and terrible at making adjustments, but he also takes too long to get the play in, resulting in wasted time-outs or delay of game penalties.
Click to expand...
There was one play where hill ran back and forth about 3 times and the commentators just snickered like all that for a bunch of nothing.
 
gofins60

gofins60

Club Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
3,573
Reaction score
3,190
Location
Allentown, PA
AdamD13 said:
I certainly don’t think McD designed the play implementing an illegal formation.

When I watched the play live my thought was Waddle has to know when he does and doesn’t need to move up to the LOS.
Click to expand...
I'll admit that I'm ignorant when it comes to the Xs and Os of the game. That said, it just seems silly to me that there needs to be rules concerning how players line up. I mean, who cares if this or that player is covered or uncovered? It should be simple; if you cross the line of scrimmage, you're offsides... period!
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
55,652
Reaction score
122,477
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Stoobz said:
1993's 9-2 to 9-7 would still be the biggest collapse. Their final three games against Buffalo, San Diego and New England, they gave up 47, 45 and 33 points.
Click to expand...
that year we lost Offerdahl plus 5 more starters on defense that went on IR and back then IR meant you were done for the year....that was to go along with Marino getting hurt along with his backup and the 3rd string QB as well plus Keith Byars
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom