Inability to get to the LOS

Last week I said McDaniels is Adam Gase 2.0. It looks like I was wrong with the statement as he is way worse and will own the biggest collapse in franchise history while Gase took a back up QB and way less skill players to the playoffs.



One thing that has killed the Dolphins is the inability to line up with more than 10 seconds on the play clock. Before the 2nd Tua int a big Waddle gain was taken away from an illegal formation. Both plays the Dolphins were in a scramble to get lined up.



This has happen multiple times this year and its just an inability to do the small things in a game to win. Whether its lining up offsides vs. the Lions or the 2-3 illegal man downfield calls Miami is the 4th most penalized team in the league.



We are one of the worst defenses, Sp.Teams, and do not run the ball. If it was not for 2-3 huge Hill/ Waddle plays a game we would be 2-13 right now.