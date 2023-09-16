Incident at Marina and Waddle May Be Only Things....

Incident at Marina and a big year from Waddle may be the only things that keeps Reek from getting even MORE coin. $30 mil per year may not be enough to satisfy this beast. This guy is incredible. Watching the tape again for the bazillionth time and just watching how he completely ruined every scheme the bolts had planned has to strike fear into every DC on our schedule. The way MM is using the speed motion to the short side of the field creates an unfair advantage for the offense to the point it starts looking like the Arena League. A guy with that much speed who is already running full speed at the snap of the ball makes us unstoppable, and mark it down you will start to see other coaches steal this concept. Now that it is on tape it is good to see what BB does this week to try to cope.

What I want to see is the next level of the onion. With chunk plays coming at will this has to open up our running game. If we can get Julian Hill and Achane rolling this is going to be insane. In 12 personnel with the safeties playing 15 yards off the LOS to stay ahead of Reek running at the snap, our running game should be able to feast. Imagine 11 personnel with Ingold as the back and EE as the 3rd WR, and Julian Hill, Reek and Waddle. With EE able to play as RB and Ingold and J. Hill able to run block as well as he did in preseason if the defense comes out in dime you could have EE running behind Ingold and Hill (7 great run blockers) or if the defense brings in a LBer EE can be split out and all 5 can catch. I think EE could be the piece that really takes this to the next level. Did anyone notice how much EE was on the field?? He was in over a 3rd of the offensive snaps.

Now if ya really want a boner imagine if we could trade for Jonathan Taylor in this scheme. Teams might not even send out their defense, they would just send out their special teams and prepare for blocking the extra point.