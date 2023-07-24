MDFINFAN
er Adam Schefter of ESPN, a joint statement has been released from Tyreek Hill’s attorney and the attorney who is representing the man who works at the Marina in which there was an alleged June 18th incident, stating that both sides have resolved the matter. The statement reads, “The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences.”
Incident at Marina Involving Tyreek Hill Has Been Resolved - Miami Dolphins
