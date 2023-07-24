 Incident at Marina Involving Tyreek Hill Has Been Resolved | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Incident at Marina Involving Tyreek Hill Has Been Resolved

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
22,175
Reaction score
1,753
Location
Maryland
er Adam Schefter of ESPN, a joint statement has been released from Tyreek Hill’s attorney and the attorney who is representing the man who works at the Marina in which there was an alleged June 18th incident, stating that both sides have resolved the matter. The statement reads, “The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences.”
dolphinstalk.com

Incident at Marina Involving Tyreek Hill Has Been Resolved - Miami Dolphins

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, a joint statement has been released from Tyreek Hill’s attorney and the attorney who is representing the man who works at the Marina in which there was an alleged June 18th incident, stating that both sides have resolved the matter. The statement reads, “The parties to...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
Sacha Baron Cohen Thumbs Up GIF by Amazon Prime Video
 
Season tickets for the guy? More money, or a heart felt apology?
 
Hopefully, he got all of his ship upgrades and repairs completed. Glad it is over. Not knowing the specifics of the case no need to speculate. Now on to the season.
 
One less thing to worry about looming over going into TC.

Good.

Will never get the details but I’d imagine that was an expensive slap. Tyreek should invite Master William aka the Fresh Prince to camp.
 
Last edited:
MDFINFAN said:
er Adam Schefter of ESPN, a joint statement has been released from Tyreek Hill’s attorney and the attorney who is representing the man who works at the Marina in which there was an alleged June 18th incident, stating that both sides have resolved the matter. The statement reads, “The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences.”
dolphinstalk.com

Incident at Marina Involving Tyreek Hill Has Been Resolved - Miami Dolphins

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, a joint statement has been released from Tyreek Hill’s attorney and the attorney who is representing the man who works at the Marina in which there was an alleged June 18th incident, stating that both sides have resolved the matter. The statement reads, “The parties to...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
Click to expand...
Was always a nothing burger.
 
AyyJayy said:
I don't know if this impacts the NFLs decision on the investigation, I think it just gets rid of the speculation
Click to expand...
Exactly! I think there is still a chance he gets at least a one game suspension by the NFL but I hope not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom